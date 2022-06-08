ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

University Of Alabama Named In Bomb Threat Email

By dcdc
 3 days ago
UAPD has investigated and determined that there is no threat to the University of Alabama campus at this time, according to a spokesperson from the school. According to a media outlet in Montgomery (WSFA), an investigation is currently active by the FBI in relation to a "bomb threat email" sent to...

Alabama Police Officer Hits Woman On Video

Another controversy comes to police in America. This time, an Alabama police officer, in Birmingham, is seen hitting a woman in the face. The video was shot by a person living in the apartment complex where the woman was arrested. The person who shot the video, says the woman is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Juneteenth in Alabama: Celebrations planned across the state

Juneteenth is a holiday that seems to get a little more joyous across Alabama every year, and judging from the ever-increasing number of public celebrations. 2022 continues the trend. A Juneteenth Celebration Guide published by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute starts with a quick summary of the concept: Though President...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Statement on Gadsden Shooting

ETOWAH COUNTY – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, June 9, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject. The subject, identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.
GADSDEN, AL
Man dies at Elmore prison

Another man serving in prison in Alabama has died, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed for APR. Charlene Winningham, 53, was found unresponsive on June 6 at Elmore Correctional Facility and was pronounced dead, an Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman said in a message. His exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.
ALABAMA STATE
William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies at UAB Hospital

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility has died. John Paul Rice, 56, died at UAB hospital following treatment of an undisclosed illness. “The decedent was inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, serving a life sentence for a 1997 burglary […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Funeral Scheduled for Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean

Funeral arrangements for Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean have been announced. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, June 18, at Alabama State University’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome, the university has announced. Dean was the former chairman of the ASU Board of Trustees,. Dean died Monday, June 7, after...
Head-on collision with tractor-trailer kills Alabama man

An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
ENTERPRISE, AL
