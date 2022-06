PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A gubernatorial candidate and a state lawmaker want the courts to stop Arizona from using electronic voting machines for the upcoming midterm elections. Kari Lake and Rep. Mark Finchem, both Republicans, announced they’re seeking a preliminary injunction for the state not to use “unsecure black box electronic voting machines” in November. The injunction joins a lawsuit that was filed in April calling on a jury trial, so using an electronic voting system to count ballots would be unconstitutional. The lawsuit names Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Pinal County Board of Supervisors as defendants.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO