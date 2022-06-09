Billie Wayne Crow, 85, of Brownwood

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through 7:00 pm Sunday for Brown and neighboring counties. As of 4:15 pm Saturday, the temperature had reached 102 at Brownwood Regional Airport, 103 in Coleman, 104 in Brady, 108 at the Comanche Airport, 107 in Abilene and 105 in San Angelo. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the KOXE listening area should reach 106 on Sunday and around 102 on Monday. Temperatures are then forecast to fall a little, not much, on Tuesday to 100 then go back up again to the low to middle 100’s by the middle to end of next week and beyond, Turner said.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO