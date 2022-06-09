Billie Wayne Crow, 85, of Brownwood

William Allen Layton, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in his home in Early, Texas. Bill Layton was born December 3, 1950 in Amarillo, Texas and was raised by loving parents Allen Layton and Lois (Smith) Layton. He was a graduate of Bruni High School. He married Jan (Dugi) Layton on August 21, 1977 and began a life together that blessed them with 4 children. Bill enjoyed watching movies, going to the movies and writing stories. He loved reading, history, maps and he collected old coins. He wrote a book The Picture History of East Webb County Towns, Oil Fields and Camps.
Comments / 0