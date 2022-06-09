ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Billie Wayne Crow, 85, of Brownwood

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Billie Wayne Crow, 85 of Brownwood, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. A visitation with...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Carl Wayne Honored for 15 Years on KOXE

Today, June 11, is the work anniversary for Carl Wayne at KOXE/KBWD Radio. It was June 11, 2007 when Carl first “opened the mic” at the KOXE control board and he has been going non-stop ever since. Carl was recognized for his 15th year on the air Friday...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

William Allen Layton, 71, of Early

William Allen Layton, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in his home in Early, Texas. Bill Layton was born December 3, 1950 in Amarillo, Texas and was raised by loving parents Allen Layton and Lois (Smith) Layton. He was a graduate of Bruni High School. He married Jan (Dugi) Layton on August 21, 1977 and began a life together that blessed them with 4 children. Bill enjoyed watching movies, going to the movies and writing stories. He loved reading, history, maps and he collected old coins. He wrote a book The Picture History of East Webb County Towns, Oil Fields and Camps.
EARLY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Abilene, TX
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
Abilene, TX
Obituaries
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
koxe.com

Lions Split 7-on-7 Games in Jim Ned Qualifier

TUSCOLA – The Brownwood Lions recorded a 25-0 shutout of Levelland Friday at the Big Country 7-on-7 Qualifier at Jim Ned. It was the first shutout recorded by the Lions this summer. They then lost to Jim Ned 20-19 in the closing seconds of their second game. The Lions,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Heat Advisory Through Sunday at 7:00 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through 7:00 pm Sunday for Brown and neighboring counties. As of 4:15 pm Saturday, the temperature had reached 102 at Brownwood Regional Airport, 103 in Coleman, 104 in Brady, 108 at the Comanche Airport, 107 in Abilene and 105 in San Angelo. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the KOXE listening area should reach 106 on Sunday and around 102 on Monday. Temperatures are then forecast to fall a little, not much, on Tuesday to 100 then go back up again to the low to middle 100’s by the middle to end of next week and beyond, Turner said.
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx
dailytrib.com

Llano Rock’n Riverfest canceled

Llano’s annual summer watersports festival, the Rock’n Riverfest, has been canceled due to severe drought conditions. The festival was to be held July 1-3 at Badu Park. Llano County is experiencing the second-driest year to date in the 128 years that conditions have been recorded, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. These conditions led Mayor Pro Tem Kara Gilliland and the city’s Water and Wastewater Department to call off the event.
LLANO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Local funeral director, former client speaks out on arrest of Abilene Funeral Home director

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The arrest of Funeral Director Richard Fuqua, of Abilene Funeral Home, was arrested Tuesday. He was taken into custody by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, charged with the alleged theft of more than $25,000 in funeral funds from an elderly widow. Since KTAB/KRBC’s initial report, multiple clients of Fuqua’s has come […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
fox44news.com

Body found in Copperas Cove identified

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department has identified a woman found dead Tuesday evening. Investigators say the woman was 46-year-old Ginger Diane Brown. Police officers responded to 1878 Post Office Road at approximately 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an unresponsive woman lying under...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KLST/KSAN

August Pfluger: possibility of migrants being released in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a recent press release, Congressman August Pfluger, the Lead Republican on the Homeland Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, released a statement exposing the Biden Administration’s plan to possibly release busloads of migrants in San Angelo, Texas. Congressman August Pfluger said:  “I have repeatedly told Secretary Mayorkas not to bring […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox44news.com

Teenager dies after crashing vehicle into tree

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is dead after crashing into a tree in Hamilton County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report Tuesday morning of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 – about a mile northwest of Jonesboro. A 2000 Dodge pickup truck, operated by a 17-year-old man from Clifton, was traveling northwest on the highway. The driver of the Dodge failed to safely drive on a curve.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy