Attending Girls State Week

Fireworks at Drake Harbor on July 2nd have been cancelled due to the inability of the pyrotechnic company to be able to set off the displays. City Administrator Randy Pogue stated, “This will be the first year that the City of Warsaw has totally sponsored the fireworks and we are sorry that they will not occur on the July 4th holiday weekend. Instead of totally cancelling the event, the City of Warsaw has contracted with another pyrotechnic company to still provide an opportunity for area residence and visitors to participate in the outdoor experience at Drake Harbor on Friday, August 5th, this will coincide with the annual Benton County BBQ Festival. “

WARSAW, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO