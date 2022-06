The Falcons still list Feleipe Franks as a quarterback on their online roster, but coach Arthur Smith said Thursday that Franks is a “hybrid” player. Franks signed as an undrafted college free agent out of Arkansas in 2021 and played nine games, with three rushes for 6 yards. He is working at tight end after also getting some work there last season and as an H-back on the punting team.

