ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna People's Press

Man charged after allegedly stealing phone from gas station

By Annie Harman
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 5 days ago

An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole an employee’s cell phone from the Mineral Springs Kwik Trip Store in March.

Joshua Scott Edwards, 28, was charged by summons last month in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony theft. The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly before midnight on March 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to the Kwik Trip Store on Mineral Springs Road for a report of a past-action theft. The victim reportedly told police she had placed her cell phone, valued at $1,800, on top of the pop cases in front of the cooler and someone had taken it. Video footage showed an alleged suspect pick up her phone and put it in his pocket.

While reviewing the video, the suspect allegedly returned to the store and officers observed he was wearing the same clothing as the individual shown taking the phone. The man reportedly identified himself as Edwards, but denied taking the phone.

The following day, Edwards reportedly admitted to taking the phone when the officer called him. Edwards returned the phone to the store later that day, according to the report.

The victim told officers the phone had allegedly been wiped clean due to a factory reset and that the SIM card had been removed from the phone.

Edwards first court appearance is scheduled for June 27.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting

Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Owatonna#The Kwik Trip Store#Sim
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after being shot at a Plymouth gas station

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plymouth Police say a man died after being shot at a gas station Thursday night. Police responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North around 8:25 p.m. on June 9, police said. When officers...
PLYMOUTH, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Officer Injured Tangling with Uncooperative Suspect

A Hutchinson police officer was injured after fighting with an uncooperative Hutchinson man Tuesday. At just after 11:30am, Hutchinson Police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was reported to be screaming outside in the 900 Block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Officers made contact with the man, who...
HUTCHINSON, MN
KIMT

Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Hurt After Shooting Outside Brooklyn Park Barber Shop

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating Saturday after two people were hurt in a shooting outside a Brooklyn Park barber shop. Authorities in the suburb north of Minneapolis say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a barber shop near the intersection of 63rd and Boone avenues. Bullets flew into the business. (credit: CBS) The two shot were a 67-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. Emergency crews brought them to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.” Investigators do not believe the victims were the intended targets. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived on the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Man with machete sentenced for Dodge County standoff

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A machete-wielding man who had a standoff with law enforcement is sentenced to probation. Samuel Zambrano Ramirez, 40 of Minneapolis, was arrested on February 13 and charged with threats of violence, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree damage to property. He was accused of breaking into an apartment in Claremont while armed with a machete and trying to assault a woman and her significant other.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
newyorkbeacon.com

‘Premeditated Act of Revenge’: Minneapolis Police Officers Beat Man to a Pulp, Allegedly Plant Drugs Near His House After He Complained, Lawsuit Claims

Minneapolis police officers violated Andre Moore’s civil rights twice in a matter of months, a lawsuit obtained by the Atlanta Black Star alleges. According to the lawsuit, officers pulled a gun and taser on Moore while he complied during a traffic stop and then beat him until he was unconscious in December 2019. After he filed complaints about the abuse, he was framed for drug charges by one of the officers involved. A judge later dropped the charges because they were based on the “reckless disregard for the truth.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle Collides With Car On Hwy. 13 In Savage, Killing 20-Year-Old Man

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage. The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street. (credit: MnDOT) The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Minneapolis Cop Gets 3 Years For Stealing Drugs During Traffic Stops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs during traffic stops was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Donovan W. Frank sentenced 29-year-old Ty Jindra, of Elk River, to 38 months in prison and one year supervised release. While Jindra is not currently in custody, he was ordered to surrender by July 28 to begin serving his term. Jindra was convicted in November of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The ex-cop worked as a Minneapolis officer from 2013 to 2020. The misconduct occurred between September of 2017 and October of 2019, prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors said that Jindra abused his position as a police officer to steal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other drugs from suspects during searches and seizures. While Jindra was convicted of five counts, the judge ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man In His 30s Killed In N. Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Thursday evening after a shooting in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 41-year-old Ernell Hooks of Columbia Heights, died at the hospital. No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too. The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Investigation Underway After Shots Fired on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 94. Police were called to the Perkins in Monticello just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon and spoke with the man who said he was driving west on I-94 when another vehicle pulled up next to them, and the driver fired several rounds. Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the car had been shot multiple times.
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
74
Followers
132
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy