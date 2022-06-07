Man charged after allegedly stealing phone from gas station

An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole an employee’s cell phone from the Mineral Springs Kwik Trip Store in March.

Joshua Scott Edwards, 28, was charged by summons last month in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony theft. The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly before midnight on March 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to the Kwik Trip Store on Mineral Springs Road for a report of a past-action theft. The victim reportedly told police she had placed her cell phone, valued at $1,800, on top of the pop cases in front of the cooler and someone had taken it. Video footage showed an alleged suspect pick up her phone and put it in his pocket.

While reviewing the video, the suspect allegedly returned to the store and officers observed he was wearing the same clothing as the individual shown taking the phone. The man reportedly identified himself as Edwards, but denied taking the phone.

The following day, Edwards reportedly admitted to taking the phone when the officer called him. Edwards returned the phone to the store later that day, according to the report.

The victim told officers the phone had allegedly been wiped clean due to a factory reset and that the SIM card had been removed from the phone.

Edwards first court appearance is scheduled for June 27.