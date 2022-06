NORTH SMITHFIELD – It will be a full day featuring more than 12 hours of various community events celebrating the town’s history and culture. The latest events in the ongoing “North Smithfield Days,” series will take place on Saturday, July 9 starting at 9 a.m., when the National Parks Service will offer a walking tour of Slatersville village. The tour will begin at the Memorial Town Building – a former town hall now maintained by the North Smithfield Heritage Association – which will be opened up for business, with merchandise on sale, and paintings by local artists on display.

