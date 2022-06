OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of thunderstorms rolled through the metro right on schedule between 4 and 6pm this evening, with some hail and gusty winds reported around the metro. Those storms have already pushed south, and quiet conditions are expected for the remainder of the evening. Temperatures have cooled around the metro thanks to the rain, but it is still in the 90s for areas around Norfolk and Columbus. Temperatures areas wide will dip into the lower 70s overnight, staying quite warm and humid to start Sunday.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO