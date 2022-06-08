YESTERDAY in EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: City Sues Auditor-Controller and County Over Owed Property Tax Funds, Approves Annual Budget Proposal

The basis of the report released on Thursday by the Siskiyou Abolition Project and Siskiyou Rising Tide comes from a pamphlet passed out at the Set Free Ministry sometime around 2018. The pamphlet, titled “Same Sex Attraction: The Problem and Solution for Men”, was one of a series of issue pamphlets created by Celebrate Recovery, focused on what it calls the issue of “same sex attraction,” outlining why the issue is wrong, and providing guidance for recovery groups on how to talk about it. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step program founded in the 1990s in Southern California.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO