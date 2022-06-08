ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

YESTERDAY in EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: City Sues Auditor-Controller and County Over Owed Property Tax Funds, Approves Annual Budget Proposal

By Isabella Vanderheiden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReporting out of closed session at the beginning of the Eureka City Council’s meeting on Tuesday evening, City Attorney Autumn Luna said the council had voted unanimously, with Councilmember Kati Moulton absent, to initiate litigation against the County of Humboldt and Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez. Reached for comment...

