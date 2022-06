Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka shared a noteworthy criticism of Jayson Tatum after Boston lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals 107-97 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Tatum had 23 points but shot just 8/23 in his team’s defeat. He is shooting 33.4 percent from the field and averaging 22.3 points per game this series. Both the points and field goal percentage are Tatum’s worst in any of the team’s four playoff series this postseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO