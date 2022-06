Jim Seals, who has died aged 79, was half of the duo Seals and Crofts, whose cluster of hits in the first half of the 1970s included the breakthrough single Summer Breeze. Arriving in the wake of the harmony-drenched Crosby, Stills and Nash, and part of a wave of melodious acts that included America and Bread, Seals and Crofts combined close-harmony singing with spiritually inclined lyrics and some subtle stylistic touches.

OBITUARIES ・ 1 DAY AGO