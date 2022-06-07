ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora Motor Vehicle office temporarily closed

arapahoegov.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArapahoe County’s DMV facility at City Center Market, 490 S. Chambers Road in Aurora, has been closed due to...

www.arapahoegov.com

Aurora DMV closes following sewage backup

AURORA, Colo. — Arapahoe County's Aurora Motor Vehicle Office was closed Thursday due to plumbing problems. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office at South Chambers Road and East Alameda Avenue was closed due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility, said a statement from Arapahoe County.
AURORA, CO
