Aurora Motor Vehicle office temporarily closed

DENVER (CBS4)– There is a way drivers can save a lot of money per gallon on gasoline, but they have to have the right type of car. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger shares his experience with “flex fuel” or E85. (credit: CBS) “Look at the prices I can save $1.40 a gallon,” I said to myself. That’s right if your car has “flex fuel” that means it takes the fuel called E85. “The cost is $4.89 a gallon if I get unleaded, but $1.40 less if I get E85,” I remarked. So why is this gas that comes out of the yellow handle so much cheaper than...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO