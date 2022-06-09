Benton Beach Park Gets New Playground

After being cast aside callously, one little puppy inspired an outpouring of community support thanks to a curious mechanic who was willing to look inside a dumpster. The story starts last Thursday when R.J. Cornforth was taking a break outside the Midas Auto Repair where he works in Shakopee, Minn. Noises coming from a nearby dumpster surprised him, so he lifted the lid to investigate. He looked inside and saw a backpack, zipped up tight but moving slightly. He unzipped the pouch and the face of a small, tan puppy looked back at him.

