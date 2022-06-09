ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Benton Beach Park Gets New Playground

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Kids have a new place to play at Benton Beach Park on Little Rock Lake. Thanks to generous community...

knsiradio.com

fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
thenewsleaders.com

WR Home Co. opens in St. Joseph

A home-décor store named WR Home Company recently opened in St. Joseph in the repurposed building that used to house the city’s fire and police departments at 25 First Avenue NW. WR Home offers home furnishings, and its co-owners will provide for customers design consultations and total-room redesigning...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Vehicle in Waite Park; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Frontage Road North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle was recovered in St. Cloud. The vehicle was parked unlocked with the keys in the center console while its owners attended a movie. Mages says it is unclear if there was any damage done to the vehicle.
WAITE PARK, MN
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
KARE 11

'Human Toll' exhibit shows grim history of I-35W construction

MINNEAPOLIS — The first display within 'Human Toll: A Public History of 35W' is designed to get your wheels turning. There is a sign that asks, "How did you get here?" Next to it, tokens representing freeways, city streets only, bike paths, and public transportation are available for visitors to drop into a corresponding bin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mercyforanimals.org

Farm Says “No One Was Injured” After 200,000 Chickens Die in Fire

A massive fire at an egg farm in Wright County, Minnesota, burned down a barn housing tens of thousands of chickens. This means tens of thousands of panicked hens remained trapped in tiny cages as they were engulfed by flames. In total, around 200,000 lives were lost. Yet according to a farm spokesperson, “no one was injured.”
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
dailypaws.com

From Trash to Treasure: Puppy Rescued From Minnesota Dumpster Receives Outpouring of Love From Community

After being cast aside callously, one little puppy inspired an outpouring of community support thanks to a curious mechanic who was willing to look inside a dumpster. The story starts last Thursday when R.J. Cornforth was taking a break outside the Midas Auto Repair where he works in Shakopee, Minn. Noises coming from a nearby dumpster surprised him, so he lifted the lid to investigate. He looked inside and saw a backpack, zipped up tight but moving slightly. He unzipped the pouch and the face of a small, tan puppy looked back at him.
SHAKOPEE, MN
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN

