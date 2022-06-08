Londonderry: Planning permission approved for 740 homes

The most popular homes for sale have been revealed and they all have hefty price tags of at least a couple of million pounds. While the average price of a home in Britain is £270,000, all the properties in the top five most viewed homes for sale on Rightmove are out of reach of the typical house hunter.
A Belfast-based company aims to take a major step in the development of zero-emissions marine technology with the launch of an electric-powered workboat. As part of a government-backed initiative, Artemis Technologies has developed an eFoiler propulsion system for its workboats. A six-passenger vessel - with a range of 60 miles...
A new five-year plan for the UK's largest national park is to be submitted to the Scottish government for consideration. Production of the final draft document for the Cairngorms has taken 18 months and draws on feedback from more than 1,400 people. Ambitions set out in the plan include increasing...
Planned wheelie bins would be an "eyesore" in the New Forest and not lead to better recycling rates, campaigners have said. New Forest District Council is set to introduce wheelie bins as part of its waste management strategy for the area, much of which is a national park. Those who...
