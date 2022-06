Body EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – Incite Design Studio is standing firm on its recommendation to replace Lewis Elementary School. Based in the Kansas City metro area, Incite is the architectural firm working with the Excelsior Springs School District on its long-range facility planning. Aaron Harte, director of educational planning, discussed the firm’s recommendations for Lewis when the Board of Education convened in May at the Support Services Center. Patrick Smith, office director and client leader, appeared with him.

