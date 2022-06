Demonstrators took to the streets of Eureka on Friday evening to fight for the right to access safe and legal abortion. Reproductive-rights activists have mobilized across the country in the last month in response to a leaked draft majority opinion by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that indicated the court’s intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark court decision that guarantees a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO