5 realistic free agents Sixers should take a look at in 2022 offseason

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the draft and free agency portion of the offseason, there are some issues that have to be addressed with the roster. One is the lack of a “dawg” on the roster, which is something Joel Embiid wants addressed while the Sixers also need a 3-and-D player.

At the moment, the Sixers have the $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception to use, but they could open the full $10.3 million mid-level exception if they waive Danny Green, who will miss a good portion of the 2022-23 season.

Now, Philadelphia could clear more salary by dumping Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Georges Niang. That would allow them to go after the bigger fish in the free agency pond, but they haven’t done so yet. So this list will be operating under the above parameters.

Here are five free agents who would fit the Sixers’ needs:

Gary Harris

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Harris has been toiling in Orlando for the past season and a half, and he has battled the injury bug, but he fits the 3-and-D need the Sixers have. He shot 38.4% from deep in the 2021-22 season, and he is a solid perimeter defender who would fit in Philadelphia’s price range.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Bazemore only played in 39 games for the dysfunctional Lakers in the 2021-22 season, but he fits what Philadelphia will be looking for in the offseason. He has always been an energetic player who is willing to do the little things to help a team win. He also is a career 35.6% shooter from deep. He would be a big help to Philadelphia during a title chase.

Cody Martin

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets like Martin a lot. They bumped his minutes up to 26.3 per game, and he rewarded their trust with career bests across the board. He is a restricted free agent, meaning Charlotte can match any offer for him. However, the Hornets have already paid Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward and are preparing to pay Miles Bridges in 2022. Then there is the inevitable LaMelo Ball extension. All that might mean Martin slips away, and the Sixers could swoop in to grab him.

Bryn Forbes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Forbes is a sharpshooter who would help the Sixers off the bench in a big way. He shot 41.4% from deep in the 2021-22 season split between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets, which is on par with his 41.3% 3-point field goal career percentage. He would be a big addition to Philadelphia’s bench unit offensively.

Delon Wright

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Another need the Sixers have is for another ball-handler who can run the offense. Wright offers that while also being a scorer. He is a career 7.2 points per game scorer, and he shoots 35.4% from deep for his career.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

