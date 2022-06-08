ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick up a neutral-colored bodysuit like Dua Lipa in Andreadamo or shop from our lookalike picks

By Kristin Young For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Dua Lipa and Emma Raducanu posed for an Evian campaign recently and while the tennis star was turned out in a white ensemble, the singer wore a sporty pair of khaki cargo pants, white sneakers and this neutral-colored bodysuit that has us green with envy.

We love this ribbed figure-hugging long-sleeve bodysuit that features a dramatic cutout just above the bust. Plus the neutral color will guarantee you can wear this bodysuit with practically anything in your closet.

Dua's maxi dress hails from Andreadamo, specifically, the ribbed-knit square-neck bodysuit available at Farfetch. The best part is that it's currently on sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFLLK_0g4rqmtF00

We love this nude ribbed bodysuit that's ticking all the trend boxes: long sleeves, ribbed fabrication, cutout detailing, front placket with three buttons and square neck.

The best part is that we can all get our hands on Dua's bodysuit as it's 40 percent off at Farfetch.

Snap it up now before it sells out.

$340 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ShW7_0g4rqmtF00
Just perfect! Dua Lipa stars in an Evian campaign with Emma Raducanu wearing an Andreadamo bodysuit that we are obsessing over

Andreadamo is an Italian brand that specializes in knits for girls who are not afraid to show off their bodies. The line's collections feature pieces ranging from knit crop tops to leggings and even tiny miniskirts.

Dua's bodysuit is a perfect example of the aesthetic: body-hugging, showing some skin and sexy. Just perfect for today's young It girls like Dua, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

This bodysuit, or a similar one from our picks (we've got all budgets covered), will carry you through summer and beyond. We can see this piece under vegan shorts, jeans or even cargo pants, like Dua. In the fall, add vegan leather trousers with a blazer or cardigan. So chic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZQHD_0g4rqmtF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ej15k_0g4rqmtF00

We found another bargain alternative to Dua's bodysuit with Misspap. The slinky double layer cutout bardot bodysuit is a great lookalike.

The cutout just above the bust is just like Dua's and, at $18.90, you'll barely feel it.

Nab it now.

$18.90 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0udr_0g4rqmtF00

Boohoo has a plus-sized version that emulates Dua's style in all the right ways.

It promises to be stretchy yet supportive to showcase all your curves.

For its price, you can't go wrong.

$22 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfKuP_0g4rqmtF00

Miss Empire's Natalia bodysuit features an open front cutout, short cap sleeves and off the shoulder bardot style design.

Wear it to the beach under a floral maxi skirt and sandals then dress it up for evening with a pair of cigarette pants and heels.

At $14, you can't go wrong.

$14 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15JwXw_0g4rqmtF00

If you want to spend a bit more, look no further than Gauge81 Chester bodysuit at FWRD.

This is an ultra-sophisticated version made from 100 percent cashmere so, hence, the elevated price. Cashmere is worth every penny for its luxurious feel, in our opinion. Plus the asymmetrical cutout is high style.

Bag it now.

.

$354 Shop

