FREEPORT (WGME)— Humans are not the only ones who benefit from gardening. Many Maine bird species can also benefit from the plants we grow in our backyard. Derek Lovitch, the owner of Freeport Wild Bird supply, is an expert on Maine birds, and has written 2 books on birding in Maine. He says that having the right plants in your garden is essential if you want to attract birds to your backyard. This is especially true when it comes to hummingbirds.

FREEPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO