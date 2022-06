THE DES MOINES-BASED COMPANY WHICH MAKES MEDICAL MARIJUANA PRODUCTS FOR THE STATE IS CHANGING ITS NAME. MEDPHARM IOWA IS NOW CALLED “BUD & MARY’S CANNABIS.”. COMPANY GROUP PRESIDENT, LUCAS NELSON, SAYS THEY HAVE EXPANDED INTO COLORADO AND MICHIGAN, AND THE CHANGE BETTER REPRESENTS WHAT THEY DO — AND HE SAYS THE NEW NAME HONORS HIS GRANDFATHER, WHO WAS NICKNAMED BUD, AND HIS GRANDMOTHER MARY.

