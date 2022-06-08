ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FLOOD WATCH...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Stafford County in northern Virginia Western King George County in central Virginia The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia Northeastern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spotsylvania, or 8 miles west of Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Fredericksburg, Massaponax, Spotsylvania and Chancellorsville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Caroline County through 845 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Massaponax, or 8 miles south of Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bowling Green, Milford, Fort A.p. Hill, Rappahannock Academy, Sparta, Villboro, Nancy Wrights Corner, Guinea, Corbin, Woodford and Penola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spotsylvania, or near Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Massaponax and Spotsylvania. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 736 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bumpass, or 10 miles east of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Partlow and Gatewood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baltimore, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baltimore; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Howard County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 839 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Columbia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Historic Ellicott City and Ellicott City around 855 PM EDT. Catonsville around 900 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oella, Ilchester, Savage, Jessup and Scaggsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

