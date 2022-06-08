ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Man Gets Arrested for His 9th DUI in Montana

By Nick Chrestenson
 3 days ago
On June 7, 2022 at approximately 12:12 a.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 104 and observed a Red Ford Explorer speeding, failing to maintain its lane, and leaving its lane of travel. The Trooper activated his radar and clocked the vehicle traveling...

Old Dude’s Opinion ⭐️
3d ago

How did this guy even have a license? Needs laws that say after 3 you are banned from actually owning a vehicle.

Joelle Peck Pugmire
3d ago

9? what are you waiting for? send him away. He's a danger to society.

Hello
3d ago

when I was in court back in 2006 waiting for my case to come up, there was an old timer before me in for his 13th dui.

