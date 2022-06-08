Washington Man Gets Arrested for His 9th DUI in Montana
By Nick Chrestenson
1240 KLYQ
3 days ago
On June 7, 2022 at approximately 12:12 a.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 104 and observed a Red Ford Explorer speeding, failing to maintain its lane, and leaving its lane of travel. The Trooper activated his radar and clocked the vehicle traveling...
The Washington State Patrol is frustrated with the State of Washington’s relatively new law heavily restricting when police officers can engage in a pursuit. The State Patrol is also reporting nearly one thousand incidents of drivers refusing to stop for state troopers, but fatalities caused by pursuits have dropped significantly. Law enforcement agencies across Washington are now attempting to get this law amended.
The man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station has been awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration” services on April 15, after he was found incompetent...
A study by the financial website WalletHub on the topic of dependence on the gun industry found Montana ranked first in the U.S. in several metrics including gun ownership and contributions to gun groups per capita. KGVO News spoke to analyst and attorney for WalletHub Jill Gonzalez about the study...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The boots of a young man missing for nearly two weeks have been found behind a dirt pile on his property, but there's still no sign of 19-year-old Dylan Rounds. Rounds attended Rigby High School and began farming grain a few years ago in the...
One Washington State Town Has The Record For The Longest Married Couples. When you get married, you hope it's forever but sadly most marriages end in divorce these days. The good news is that there is one Washington town that leads the nation as the best place to get married and stay married.
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 280,965 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,964 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,123 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,486,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,205...
Montana has a history of connection to the nature that characterizes the state. So why not learn some fun new facts about that nature?. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across an account named justinthetrees. He has a series of videos in which he carves out a wooden emblem in the shape of each state using that state's official tree. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. Unsurprisingly, Montana's state tree has a deep history.
State representatives in Washington are exploring a ban on assault weapons, and the possibility of requiring gun owners to receive training and to license and register their firearms. These moves are in reaction to a spate of mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Texas, that restarted national debates over gun restrictions.
A devastating disease that's been spreading for a number of years now appears to really be taking a vicious toll on bats in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently released survey numbers from a critical bat habitat area in the state. The numbers are astounding. Azure Cave is located...
A jury trial for a man accused of raping and kidnapping a hotel worker began Wednesday in Gallatin County District Court.
Masimba Irvine Ruwo is charged with two counts of sexual assault without consent and aggravated kidnapping, all felonies.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March. The trial began before Judge Rienne McElyea.
...
Last year, Dog Tag Buddies, along with American Legion Riders Chapter 4, and the Tenacious Dames Riding Club put together an amazing event that saw riders cover 1,000 miles in 24 hours to spread the word about suicide prevention in Montana. This year, they've upped the ante with even more routes, and a longer ride across the Treasure State. Will you join them to spread the word again this year?
On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
(The Center Square) - Washington state ranks No. 33 in the nation in terms of states that are most dependent on the firearms industry, according to an analysis published Thursday by WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the economic impact of guns in all 50 states to determine which among...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke won an unexpectedly tight race Thursday to become the Republican nominee in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, a victory that comes after days of hand-counting ballots in one county. Zinke defeated former state Sen....
The Washington Department of Health is working with local and federal partners to investigate 11 identified cases of salmonella across the state, DOH announced Friday. The 11 cases are linked to backyard poultry in Pierce, Kitsap, Snohomish, Lincoln, King, Yakima and Lewis counties. In Washington, two people have been hospitalized....
KENT, Wash. — The Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) unveiled a new poll Friday indicating a majority of Washingtonians support a ban on military-style assault weapons as a means to curb gun violence in the state. NPI's poll, conducted a week after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed...
SEATTLE — Catalytic converter thefts are rising in Washington state with a new report indicating a 10,000 percent jump in cases logged since 2019. According to new data released from Been Verified, Washington is now the leading state with the highest number of catalytic converter thefts in the nation.
HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half staff on June 10 to honor the life and service of Senator Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg who passed away May 6, 2022. Governor Greg Gianforte sent a proclamation Thursday, ordering flown over state buildings and grounds...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A wolf pack in northeastern Washington state has killed another calf, forcing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to determine whether to cull the pack, officials said. The Togo pack of wolves has attacked three calves over the past 30 days, surpassing the threshold of...
Comments / 31