Washington Man Gets Arrested for His 9th DUI in Montana
By Nick Chrestenson
930 AM KMPT
3 days ago
On June 7, 2022 at approximately 12:12 a.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 104 and observed a Red Ford Explorer speeding, failing to maintain its lane, and leaving its lane of travel. The Trooper activated his radar and clocked the vehicle traveling...
A study by the financial website WalletHub on the topic of dependence on the gun industry found Montana ranked first in the U.S. in several metrics including gun ownership and contributions to gun groups per capita. KGVO News spoke to analyst and attorney for WalletHub Jill Gonzalez about the study...
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a large group of young men after they were stranded among treacherous slot canyons in Garfield County on Friday. A Garfield County Sheriff says the youth group contained 15 young men and two adult leaders. A Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter was dispatched along with a […]
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – A Montana District Court judge has restored the wolverine’s status as a candidate species under the Endangered Species Act following a court decision last month. Montana District Court Judge Donald Molloy’s May 26 decision is the latest development in a 20-year effort to...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
COVID-19 numbers are climbing in Montana. The state reported nearly 2,000 new cases this week, but with at-home testing and self-reporting, the number may be higher. On Friday, there were 2,123 active cases in the state and 11 additional deaths were reported in the last week, according to state data. Hospitalizations also rose to 71 […]
The post 2K new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA – The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, issued a press release on a high number of fatal overdoses across Montana over the last two weeks. The Montana Medical Association (MMA) today released the following statement on the alarming increase in fentanyl-related overdoses statewide:
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden responded to a call about two people with minor injuries after a surprise encounter with a moose in Big Sky on Wednesday. Seven people were walking between Sitting Bull and Turkey Leg roads at Big Sky Resort around...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The boots of a young man missing for nearly two weeks have been found behind a dirt pile on his property, but there's still no sign of 19-year-old Dylan Rounds. Rounds attended Rigby High School and began farming grain a few years ago in the...
PARK CO., Wyo. - Crews are searching for a man missing from Indiana near the Sunlight Creek Bridge. The Park County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report Thursday at 4:48 pm that a 2018 red Jeep Wrangler with Indiana registration had been parked in the above area for a couple of days, and nobody had been around it.
Montana has a history of connection to the nature that characterizes the state. So why not learn some fun new facts about that nature?. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across an account named justinthetrees. He has a series of videos in which he carves out a wooden emblem in the shape of each state using that state's official tree. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. Unsurprisingly, Montana's state tree has a deep history.
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 280,965 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,964 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,123 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,486,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,205...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, June 13 in honor and memory of U.S. Marine Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo. Rasmuson was one of five Marines from Marine Aircraft Group...
A jury trial for a man accused of raping and kidnapping a hotel worker began Wednesday in Gallatin County District Court.
Masimba Irvine Ruwo is charged with two counts of sexual assault without consent and aggravated kidnapping, all felonies.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March. The trial began before Judge Rienne McElyea.
...
A devastating disease that's been spreading for a number of years now appears to really be taking a vicious toll on bats in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently released survey numbers from a critical bat habitat area in the state. The numbers are astounding. Azure Cave is located...
On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Last year, Dog Tag Buddies, along with American Legion Riders Chapter 4, and the Tenacious Dames Riding Club put together an amazing event that saw riders cover 1,000 miles in 24 hours to spread the word about suicide prevention in Montana. This year, they've upped the ante with even more routes, and a longer ride across the Treasure State. Will you join them to spread the word again this year?
Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday.
Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
Crystal Lake in the Big Snowy Mountains in central Montana (Credit: Forest Service Northern Region/CC BY 2.0) More than 100,000 acres of public lands surrounding the Big Snowy Mountains are largely inaccessible but Montana is considering purchasing a 5,600-acre ranch to open up access to the area. The elk population there is 900% above the targeted level according to Fish Wildlife and Parks. Dillon Republican Senator Jeff Welborn says those elk impact private lands and opening access to hunters could benefit those land owners.
Montanans are dealing with historically high prices at the gas pump, but is there a silver lining?. Yellowstone National Park just released visitation numbers for Memorial Day weekend and reported a huge decrease in visitation. In fact, visitation was down 34% compared to the same weekend in 2021. You can read the full report here.
Comments / 6