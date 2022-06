Hoo boy. With energy prices skyrocketing, the EconAlliance is hosting a cross-industry forum, Energy Transition to Net Zero, on June 15 in Buellton. Talk about a timely topic. You see the results every time you lop off an arm and a leg to fill up your car or truck at the gas station. Too bad most of us only start with two of each.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO