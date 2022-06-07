ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Limits with Jay Williams

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJON GRAY: The most expensive dinner or piece of food you're going to put in your mouth is going to come from some cats from the Bronx talking about Ghetto Gastro, you know? And you're not just paying for the food; you're paying for my brother's bail money, lawyer money, reparation....

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
NPR

Julie Andrews says she's not the squeaky clean lady you might expect

JULIE ANDREWS: (As Mary Poppins) Now then, the qualifications. Item one - a cheery disposition. I am never cross. Item two - rosy cheeks, obviously. Item three - play games, all sorts. Well, I'm sure the children will find my games extremely diverting. BIANCULLI: That's Julie Andrews in 1964's "Mary...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Julee Cruise, otherworldly crooner on 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 65

Julee Cruise, the singer best known for her collaborations with director David Lynch and The B-52s, died Thursday. Her husband, author Edward Grinnan, confirmed to NPR that Cruise died by suicide, and had struggled with "lupus, depression and alcohol and drug addiction" in the past. She was 65. "She left...
MUSIC
NPR

Rock 'n' roll's Creem Magazine is back in print and online

Creem is coming back after 33 years. The magazine once covered all the major rock trends in the country, though it never once reported on B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. After fits and starts, Creem is returning as a digital publication, and in the fall, it will be a quarterly in print. NPR's Danny Hensel tells the story of a Motor City magazine.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple's nuptials. He said: "I am very ecstatic this day has...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#New York Fashion Week#92nd Street Y#New York City#Nike
NPR

The novel 'Horse' is the story of an enslaved man grooming a winning thoroughbred

Lexington was one of the most extraordinary athletes of the 19th century. He happened to be a racehorse. The story of his career is the skeleton, if you please, in which Geraldine Brooks hangs her latest novel. It's a human story that takes us from the time of Jarret Lewis, the enslaved young man who becomes his groom, to the racing grounds of old New Orleans and contemporary scholars in Washington, D.C., who resurrect Lexington with a portrait and with his long-abandoned bones, discovered in the attic of the Smithsonian. Geraldine Brooks' new novel is called "Horse." And the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of "March" and other bestsellers joins us now from Martha's Vineyard, Mass. Thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

13 small ways to ditch your phone and live more in the moment

A few weeks ago, right after I finished producing this Life Kit episode on how to take a break from our screens, I passed a mom and her daughter on their way to the park. The mom stopped suddenly. Patting her pockets frantically, she turned to her daughter and said, "Sweetie, we have to go back to the car. I forgot my phone."
TECHNOLOGY
NPR

K-pop writer reviews the new BTS album

Journalist and writer Tamar Herman discusses the new songs featured on Proof, the new album from K-pop group BTS. And finally today, the K-pop group BTS has a new album out. It's called "Proof." And like most things the band does, it's already trended on Twitter and has fans buzzing. The album is an anthology comprised of songs spanning the band's nearly decade-long career, but there are also new songs. Tamar Herman writes about K-pop for the South China Morning Post and has a book about the group called "BTS: Blood, Sweat & Tears." We caught up with her to learn a little bit about the new songs on the album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NPR

BeReal app is Instagram's next rival for teens

BeReal asks users to post one candid unedited photo a day. It can't be "liked" or shared. There are no algorithms or ads. And teens are increasingly choosing a feed that is intentionally boring. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Some teens are trying a new social media platform. It's called BeReal. The...
CELL PHONES
NPR

PC game collectors uncover multiple forgeries from prominent collector

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Kyle Orland, a senior gaming editor at Ars Technica, on forged copies of old PC video games discovered in the world of rare PC game collecting. Nostalgia is a powerful thing. So powerful, some people spend thousands of dollars or more collecting old memorabilia, including old PC video games. But recently, the tight-knit world of PC game collecting was upended by allegations that one of its most prominent figures has been selling and trading forgeries. Kyle Orland is senior gaming editor at Ars Technica and detailed this whole saga there. He joins us now to talk about it. Welcome.
VIDEO GAMES
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

ADALINE: Hi. I'm Adaline (ph). ANGELA: And I'm Angela (ph). ADALINE: And we're in the Ozark Mountains on the first day of our honeymoon. ANGELA: Enjoying a beautiful mountain rainstorm from the safety of our cabin. ADALINE: This podcast was recorded at... DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, HOST:. 1:08 p.m. on June 10,...
POLITICS
NPR

How to fight FOMO

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, can derail even the most assured and confident of us. Worrying that we're missing out on new experiences, activities, relationships and even investments can create a crisis out of thin air. These anxiety spirals are super common. And overcoming FOMO is key to being more present in our own lives. Frank Festa with NPR's Life Kit is here to walk us through how.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Associated Press

Miami Cubans oppose Democrat-backed Spanish radio deal

MIAMI (AP) — A major effort backed by Democratic fundraisers to purchase Spanish-language radio stations is stirring up opposition in Miami, where Cuban exiles describe it as an attempt to stifle conservative voices in markets where Democrats have lost ground. The Latino Media Network, a startup founded by two...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy