Carolina Beach, NC

Simple explanation alleviates concerns of wetland damage in Carolina Beach

foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Wetlands serve as a vital part of the ecosystem and help protect infrastructure from things like storm water and erosion. Recently, there’s been some concern by residents in Carolina Beach after they noticed what they believed was clearing of wetlands near the town’s lake; however, the...

foxwilmington.com

Bay News 9

Revitalization project brings hope to hurricane-thrashed N.C. town

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. — The impacts of natural disasters are long-lasting in some places across North Carolina. The Town of Fair Bluff has been thrashed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. Almost every business has been destroyed or shutdown because of the severe weather. Fair...
coastalreview.org

Commission OKs new sandbags at Sunset Beach subdivision

The homeowners association for a half-developed, rapidly eroding 10-lot subdivision on the east end of Sunset Beach now has approval to add on to an existing sandbag wall put in place two years ago to protect the only road in, after the state Division of Coastal Management had denied a permit.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Area residents concerned about high-density proposed development to replace The Carolinian Inn

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A company out of South Carolina is looking to redevelop The Carolinian Inn along Market Street in Wilmington. Paramounte Engineering and Orange Capital Advisors are proposing a 148-unit community of 100 apartments and 48 townhomes on the 8.76-acre parcel. The plans are still in the early phases, but the architect is aiming for three or four-story apartment buildings consisting of one to two bedrooms. The apartments would be for rent and it has not yet been decided if the townhomes would be for rent or for sale.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Town of Leland hosts Hurricane Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Leland hosted its second annual Hurricane Expo this Saturday. The expo is held every year around the time Hurricane season starts to educate citizens of what to expect and how to prepare for these storms. The aim of this years program was...
LELAND, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
Government
City
Carolina Beach, NC
ourstate.com

7 Scenic Drives on the Carolina Coast

Stretching more than 51 miles through Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties, the Green Swamp Byway shows off eastern North Carolina nature at its finest. The Green Swamp Preserve, spanning nearly 17,000 acres, is home to an abundance of flora and fauna, including at least 14 carnivorous plant species, the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, and alligators.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

On Former Driving Range, Developers Anticipate Breaking Ground This Year

On the site of a former driving range on Oleander Drive in Wilmington, developers expect to break ground this year on 345 apartments. The Range on Oleander, which will include about 14,000 square feet of commercial space in addition to the residential units and amenities, could be on the rise by September, said McKay Siegel of development firm East West Partners, who leads Wilmington area projects for the company.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to fire in Holden Beach home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a fire at a Holden Beach home on Friday morning at around 4:30 a.m. The family was able to react to the fire quickly and it didn’t spread beyond the bathroom/pantry area. Nobody was injured, and the family at the other side of the duplex did not have to evacuate.
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Two lanes of Arendell Street to be closed Monday morning for repairs

– State maintenance crews need to temporarily close two of the five lanes on a portion of Arendell Street (U.S. 70) in Morehead City to repair a damaged drainage pipe. The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the two eastbound lanes and shift that traffic into the middle lane, while maintaining the two westbound lanes as normal.
WITN

DOT: Jacksonville lane closure for new power line installations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close lanes on two Jacksonville roadways so new Duke Energy power lines can be installed. The DOT says the work is separated into two phases. The first phase will run from Saturday through Wednesday. It will occur on the...
cbs17

Fort Bragg opens largest solar array in the southeast

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — United States Army leaders cut the ribbon to what’s being called the largest floating solar array in the southeast. The solar system is located on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall. It will operate as a supplemental and backup power source for the airfield.
FORT BRAGG, NC
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
whqr.org

Sen. Rabon files bill that would strip Leland of annexation authority

The bill, S.B. 911, was filed in the North Carolina State Senate at the end of May by influential six-term Senator Bill Rabon, whose district covers Bladen, Brunswick, and Pender counties, along with a small sliver of New Hanover County. The first and most straightforward section suspends the “authority of...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Port Property announces expansion into Wilmington market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Port Property, a leading property management company based in Portland, Maine, has announced its expansion into the Wilmington, North Carolina market. The new Wilmington division marks Port Property’s first expansion of property management services outside of Maine, following almost 30 years of owning and managing...
WILMINGTON, NC
biznewspost.com

When Thousands of Hogs Are Your Neighbors

In a David-versus-Goliath tale like this one, you could hardly hope for a more ruthless and intimidating giant than Smithfield. The company is not only the world’s largest producer of pork but also the owner of the world’s largest slaughterhouse. Located in Tar Heel, N.C., that slaughterhouse disassembles about 32,000 hogs a day. For years, the workers at the Tar Heel plant were treated almost as poorly as the hogs: Smithfield harassed union supporters, paid workers to spy on fellow workers and employed deputy sheriffs as corporate security officers who beat and arrested workers. The company originated in Smithfield, Va., during the 1930s and later became a corporate dynasty, successively led by Joseph W. Luter Sr., Joseph W. Luter Jr. and Joseph W. Luter III. It grew by pioneering industrial methods of hog production and by taking over its competitors, one by one. But when the North Carolina lawsuits were filed in 2013, Smithfield Foods was no longer an American company. Shuanghui International Holdings, a Chinese corporation now known as WH Group, had bought it the previous year, with financing from the government-owned Bank of China. The cost of raising hogs in North Carolina was about half as expensive as raising them in China — and one of the reasons, Addison explains, is that “the Chinese government doesn’t allow its hog farmers to use lagoons and spray fields.” Instead, Chinese hog operations must invest in “treatment facilities” and “biological odor control systems to protect neighbors.”
SMITHFIELD, VA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

On-street parking violations are subject up to $250 fines

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – To give fire and emergency apparatus unobstructed access, the North Carolina general statute orders all roadways must be passable. “In housing developments where parking on the street occurs, especially near a fire hydrant, this can be a serious concern and a violation of state statute,” said Pender County Deputy Fire Marshal Amy Burton.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Increased noise in MCB Camp Lejeune training areas

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) – The local community may experience increased noise outside of normal hours from June 11th to June 16th due to scheduled live-fire training in MCB Camp Lejeune training areas. The training, part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, may include mortar and rocket fire...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC

