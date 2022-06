Rye PD arrested a woman on assault and other charges in a road rage incident in the Playland Parkway area this past Tuesday. The victim stated to Rye Police the incident started on I-95 when Lashanay Bellamy, 36, of Stamford, Connecticut believed she had been cut off by the victim while the two were traveling southbound. The victim told police that she exited onto the Playland Parkway, in an attempt to get away from Bellamy.

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO