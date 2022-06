CALEXICO - 126 pounds of drugs were seized at the Calexico Port of Entry Sunday after a woman drove through the port and applied for entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said the car was then inspected using a device similar to an x-ray machine, and that's when they noticed something suspicious. A drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to the presence of narcotics and they found 175 packages of meth and fentanyl throughout the car with an estimated street value of nearly a half a million dollars.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO