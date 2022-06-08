ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden is hosting the Summit of the Americas, but Mexico's president won't be there

NPR
 3 days ago

The Summit of the Americas — an event bringing together leaders of countries from Chile to Canada this week — was supposed to be a chance for the White House to demonstrate its leadership on big regional issues such as migration, climate change and recovering from the...

text.npr.org

NPR

Liberal activists viewed the Jan. 6 hearings at watch events across the U.S.

Liberal activists across the country held events to watch the first Jan. 6 hearing Thursday night, including one in Philadelphia. Well, it is too soon to tell whether the hearings about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will resonate with the American public. But in cities all across the country, liberal activists organized about 90 watch events to encourage people to take in the first hearing together. NPR's Juana Summers was at one in Philadelphia and has this story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NPR

Despite help from the U.S., Ukraine says it's outgunned by Russia

The U.S. is supplying billions of dollars' worth of weapons to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion. Ukraine still says it's outgunned, and Kyiv continues to plead for more. The U.S. is now planning to send long-range rockets, but it will take weeks before they can be used on the battlefield. We're joined this morning by NPR's Tom Bowman, who covers the Pentagon, and Greg Myre, who's reporting from the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. Good morning to you both.
NPR

New Zealand announces world-first plan to tax cow and sheep burps

You've heard of the carbon footprint. Now there is a development on the carbon hoofprint. New Zealand has announced a plan to tax livestock burps in an effort to curb the country's gas emissions. Methane emissions from animals is a well-known issue. Cows alone are responsible for about 40% of...
NPR

Russia's rebranded McDonald's unveils a new logo, but keeps its name a secret

What could possibly replace McDonald's iconic Golden Arches? In the case of its Russian replacement, the answer appears to be orange backslashes. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted McDonald's to withdraw from the country after more than 30 years, a process that entailed pausing operations, looking for a buyer and "de-arching" its restaurants.
NPR

Opposition politician Valdimir Kara-Murza and other dissidents detained in Russia

Scott Simon speaks to Evgenia Kara-Murza, wife of jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, about her efforts to free him. You won't see it in the Russian news, but there is unrest in Russia over that country's invasion of Ukraine. Over 15,000 people have been detained since the start of the war - some just for holding up a blank piece of paper or waving a copy of Tolstoy's "War And Peace." Among those detained is Vladimir Kara-Murza. He's a prominent opposition politician and activist. He was arrested on April 11, a day after he called Vladimir Putin's government a regime of murderers. We're joined now by Evgenia Kara-Murza. She's a project manager of the Free Russia Foundation, and she joins us now from metropolitan Washington, D.C. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

COVID testing requirement to fly to the U.S. will be dropped

Travel into the United States gets easier starting this weekend. People will no longer need a negative COVID test before departure for the United States. A senior Biden administration official affirms this change. NPR's Pien Huang joins us now. Good morning. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: How different...
NPR

Japan eases foreign tourism ban and allows guided package tours

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday eased its borders for foreign tourists and began accepting applications, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other antivirus measures as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries. Friday is the first...
NPR

Opinion: After Jan. 6, what's next for our democracy?

I have covered wars, and quite a few murders and other crimes, and, for that matter, civil wars overseas and unrest at home. On January 6, 2021 I watched the coverage of a mob overtaking the U.S. Capitol, and have closely covered the aftermath — the impeachment hearings, investigations, accusations and deflections.
