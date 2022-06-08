Heard in Nashville: Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Everything in Between

The development of an opposable thumb in mankind is what has moved us beyond other animals, allowing us to make tools, eat more meat, and evolve a bigger brain. About seven million years ago, we grew a long thumb and shorter fingers allowing us to touch our thumbs to our other fingers. This is why our ancestors were able to throw a spear to kill wild game and hold a writing implement to record our history. However, because we use the thumb joint so much, thumb carpometacarpal (CMC) osteoarthritis is quite common. It affects up to 11% of men and 33% of women in their 50s and 60s. However, in the mid-1980s a successful surgical procedure was developed to return movement to the joint and relieve pain.

