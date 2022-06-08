Pride Month Activities for Atlanta Families

June is National Gay Pride Month. While the annual Atlanta Pride Parade and Festival happens the weekend closest to National Coming Out Day in October, Atlanta parents still have plenty of opportunities to show their kids that families come in every shape, size, and color of the rainbow. While some Pride...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
Now more than ever it’s important to carve out some “me” time where you can enjoy a bit of pampering. One of the best ways to do just that is with a relaxing manicure and pedicure. Because your time already is tight, we’ve put together a roundup...
Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.
ATLANTA — Everyone loves a great view when dining. Whether it’s of the ocean, a river, the mountains or a great vantage point of the city, a great view enhances a night out. But there’s one Atlanta restaurant that offers spectacular views that are truly unique. 57th...
ATLANTA — Hundreds of people gathered at an Atlanta park Thursday night, in mourning and reflection, honoring and celebrating the rapper Trouble. Mariel Orr, 34, was shot and killed in Conyers over the weekend. At the vigil at Coan Park in southeast Atlanta, family and fans listened to his...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of...
"Friday Jazz at the High" kicks off a new season of sights and sounds with jazz vocalist Tony Hightower on June 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Curated by Hightower, the event will feature two musical areas where musicians will play throughout the evening, layering notes and improvising melodies.
ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.
ATLANTA — The burial grounds of more than 12,000 prominent Black figures have just gone through a large restoration project. City officials told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that it was time and something needed to be done at the historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta. Up until 2016, the...
The fast-growing, innovative medical aesthetics studio celebrates opening its third Georgia location with 20 percent off first-time appointments and exclusive membership offers — Renowned national medical aesthetics brand OVME (pronounced “of me”), will officially open the doors to its third Georgia location on June 27, 2022, in The Avenue at...
ATLANTA — Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say Atlanta has one of the most “overpriced” housing markets in the United States. They looked at 25 years worth of home prices across the country. Their study concluded that current housing prices in Atlanta are 58% above what they would be had they followed historic trends. That places Atlanta at No. 5 in the country, the study showed.
If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA — A battle over unused land continues to cause a rift between Atlanta's police department and activists. On Tuesday, both showed how neither plans to back down. The argument stems from a plot of land in DeKalb County that used to be a prison farm site. Community members want to keep Atlanta's South River Forest as a green, mixed-use space. However, the land has already been earmarked as a public safety training facility and has received its stamp of approval from the Atlanta City Council.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Pastor Rhys Stenner recalls the day a small tree in his yard got crushed. A crew of tree cutters had been called in to remove a fallen oak that was leaning precariously against an ash, creating a hazard that had to be dealt with. “I told...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In celebration of National Iced Tea Day, Gold Peak officials announced they are giving away 3,000 free iced teas to Atlanta residents who register while supplies last. Officials say Atlanta residents who are interested can submit their address by clicking here for the chance to receive...
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock will have a children’s book out this fall, a picture story based on his being one of 12 siblings. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Warnock’s “Put On Your Shoes and Get Ready!” will be published Nov. 15.
