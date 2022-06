Louisiana OMV Alerts CDL and CLP Holders to Verify Medical Certificates, Cancellation Notices to be Sent Soon. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles advises commercial driver’s license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) holders to check the status of their medical certificates. On Monday, June 13, 2022, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will begin sending cancellation notices to CDL and CLP drivers with expired medical certificates. The notice will inform the driver that they have 30 days from the date of notification to submit an unexpired medical certificate to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles or their commercial driving privileges will be revoked.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO