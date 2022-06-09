ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Sets Up Big Trunks Fight

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super will be hitting theaters across Japan in just a couple of days, and a new promo is hyping up a major battle with Goten and Trunks coming in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. After four years of waiting for the anime franchise to continue, Dragon Ball Super will...

comicbook.com

Akira Toriyama
