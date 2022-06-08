ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Netflix Buying Roku Helps Amazon, Apple (and Maybe Google)

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

A potential deal between Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report and Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku Inc. Report sent shares of both companies higher. That's likely because investors see the synergies between the two companies -- Netflix makes content and Roku distributes it -- but this acquisition would actually rob Roku of its biggest advantage.

Currently, Roku does not produce content in a meaningful way. It has plans to do that in a small way, but it's not going to produce content that competes with the many companies whose television shows and movies it distributes.

That's not something that can be said about Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report or Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report. Both of those companies create high-end television shows and movies which directly compete with the brands distributed on their streaming players.

Not being in the content game has been a distinct advantage for Roku and to a lesser extent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report. It's easier to make deals to distribute content when you're doing so on an equal merit-based basis. Once you start creating your own content like Apple and Amazon do, every potential partner will question whether you will favor your shows and films over theirs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbQq0_0g4qD3ud00
Shutterstock

A Small Problem for Apple and Amazon Could Be a Big One for Roku

Apple and Amazon produce content but only in relatively small quantities. Both companies have had a few shows break through to a wide audience, but neither can really be considered a deterrent from someone who wants to subscribe to any of the many streaming services offered on their platforms.

Netflix can't say that. It produces a huge amount of content and it's hard to imagine it would not use its ownership of Roku to get more eyeballs on its slate of shows and movies.

That could make it harder for the hardware part of the combined company to make favorable deals with content providers. Why would Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, for example, want Disney+ to play second fiddle to Netflix's own content unless it was able to make a more favorable deal? That same logic applies to lots of other content providers which might take a more favorable view of Amazon's Fire family of streaming players along with Apple TV since those companies have much less content to rival what their partners offer.

What Does This Mean for Netflix and Amazon Stock?

The question for Netflix is whether it could make more money by promoting its content to Roku users than it loses by being forced to make less-favorable deals with content providers. No major content company can afford to not be on the Roku platform, but the streaming giant may lose leverage and some companies looking for a streaming platform might opt for Google's, as it will be the last major streaming hardware company that's not in the content game.

Netflix buying Roku would likely be a small benefit, perhaps even a large one for Amazon's Fire devices. Roku and Amazon offer very similar products, but a Roku device dominated by Netflix content may be less attractive to consumers.

Owning Roku would likely be a net positive for Netflix as Roku has about 60 million active customer accounts (with many of those customers having more than one device). The company would have to be careful about not turning the Roku devices into Netflix players, but if it managed that process well, the benefits in both adding and retaining subscribers should outweigh any negative perceptions of the brand caused by Netflix's ownership.

Amazon Fire devices will likely become a more attractive option for some consumers, but it's hard to see that having a material impact on the company's share price. Apple and Google may also pick up customers, but the same logic applies when you consider impact on stock prices.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Be Right About a Controversial Subject

The pandemic forced the vast majority of office workers -- really anyone not working in the service industry, construction, manufacturing, and a handful of other professions -- into working from home. For many workers that may have been the only good part of the covid quarantine and shutdown. While their...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Tech Master Musk Defends an Industry Under Threat From Technology

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO has, in less than 20 years, transformed the car industry. The billionaire entrepreneur's premium electric vehicles are perceived by many, in the industry and outside it, as living rooms on four wheels. Automakers are increasingly competing on the technologies they put into...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Netflix-Roku Deal? Here’s How to Trade Both Stocks

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku Inc. Report shares are more than 12% higher on June 8, while Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report is hitting a session high, too, up about 3.5%. The rumor on Wall Street is a potential takeover of Roku by Netflix. In premarket trading Roku shares were modestly higher while Netflix was lower.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
GeekyGadgets

6 of the best free movie apps for 2022

There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch movies and TV shows for free. If you don’t want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.
TV SHOWS
CNBC

Stick with profitable, recession-proof stocks to avoid a ‘crisis,’ Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer reminded investors to own profitable, recession-proof stocks rather than conceptual ones after major tech stocks tumbled on Thursday. "If you own the tangible stocks I've been highlighting, you have an opportunity to buy more into weakness," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer reminded investors to...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Jokes About His 'Diabolical' Plan

The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, who has become the most influential boss in the world, wants to show his atypical, iconoclastic, and unconventional side almost every day. Musk also plays on his singularity to prove that he does not play in the same court as...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Shares#Netflix Buying Roku#Maybe Google#Apple Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Alphabet#Roku Apple
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Called Elon Musk One of These in an Interview

Cathie Wood is famous for making bold predictions about innovations. When she’s right, the results can be spectacular. The fund manager of the Ark Inovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report bet big on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report several years ago, and rode it to eye popping gains greater than 300%. Lately, the times haven’t been as kind, and Ark is down 75% from its peak. Tesla too is down sharply, and Ark has trimmed its holdings, as inflation and interest rate fears have hammered shares.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Not Buying a News Network

The Trump-besotted CEO of right-wing TV company One America News Network tweeted that Elon Musk was interested in buying the struggling company, but it was apparently a red herring. The claim came in a tweet from CEO Robert Herring early June 9. In January, AT&T’s (T) - Get AT&T Inc....
BUSINESS
The Independent

iPhone 14: New Apple software seems to confirm new phone’s big feature

The rumoured big feature of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro may have been confirmed in Apple’s new software update.iOS 16, which was released this week, includes a range of references to always-on displays, according to Apple blog 9to5mac. The new software was announced earlier this week, and is now available to developers, allowing people to pick through the code found inside.The software has a range of different frameworks that are used to manage how bright the display of the phone is. And they include references to phones with an always-on display, the site claimed.They do not appear to be references...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Family Handyman

How To Lock a Door Without Using a Lock

There are many commonsense reasons why you’d want a little extra security. If you travel frequently, staying in hotel rooms or AirBnb rentals can be risky because doors don’t always lock securely, if they lock at all. Plus, cleaning staff and who knows who else has keys. Most...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Disney World, Disneyland Add a New Marvel Attraction

This month Disney is introducing its latest Marvel superhero to television viewers, and they’re giving her a big push. Premiering on Disney+, “Ms. Marvel” concerns the adventures of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim American teenager living in Jersey City, New Jersey. She’s a super-fan of superheroes, who suddenly finds herself with superpowers similar to her favorite, Captain Marvel.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TheStreet

Beloved Pepsi Product Makes a Bizarre Comeback

The Cold War between Russia (then the Soviet Union) and the United States formally ended in 1992. That year, however, marked an escalation in the cold (beverage) war between Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company (The) Report and PespsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo Inc. Report. These two companies pulled out...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

7 crucial iOS 16 features that Apple didn’t tell you about

The upcoming iOS 16 has turned out to be one of the biggest feature updates in the history of Apple’s mobile operating system, both in terms of the sheer number of features and the magnitude of the changes. From massively revamping the lock screen experience to some extremely useful feature additions for Messages and a buy now, pay later option for Apple Pay, the company has delivered a packed upgrade.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy