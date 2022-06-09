Philadelphia Police Searching For New Person Of Interest In South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday morning, there is now a second person of interest wanted in connection with the South Street Mass shooting. Police say this is a complex investigation with multiple people firing guns Saturday night on South Street.

Police tell Eyewitness News getting those shooters off the street is a top priority.

Police released vivid images of two people of interest involved in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting.

One suspect appears to be a heavy-set boy in his late teens with bushy afro-like hair wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with red decals.

The second person of interest is also in his late teens. He has a slimmer and shorter build. He was wearing the same sweatshirt with a black head covering.

Police say they are continuing to review surveillance video in and out of stores along South Street leading up to the deadly shooting that killed three people and injured 11 others by gunfire.

Meanwhile, Wednesday evening residents in the Queen Village neighborhood met with the city’s top law officials, pressing for solutions to prevent this from happening again.

“What everyone just wanted to know, what happens Friday night differently?” one woman asked.

“You’re going to see horses, you’re going to see bikes, you’re going to see officers on the foot beat, right? Officers in patrol cars, you’re going to see special units out there,” an officer said.

“We recognize we’re not perfect,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “We recognize that even though our plan we thought was solid at the time, we always go back and reassess.”

Two suspects have already been taken into custody — 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen and 18-year-old Quran Garner.

The reward is now up to $30,000 for information that could lead to an arrest. If you see the suspects or know their whereabouts, you are advised to not to approach them.

Both persons should be considered armed and dangerous. If you recognize either person of interest, call 215 686-TIPS (8477) or the PPD Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.