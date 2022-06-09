ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Searching For New Person Of Interest In South Street Mass Shooting

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fBQd_0g4q4TF600

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday morning, there is now a second person of interest wanted in connection with the South Street Mass shooting. Police say this is a complex investigation with multiple people firing guns Saturday night on South Street.

Police tell Eyewitness News getting those shooters off the street is a top priority.

Police released vivid images of two people of interest involved in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting.

One suspect appears to be a heavy-set boy in his late teens with bushy afro-like hair wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with red decals.

The second person of interest is also in his late teens. He has a slimmer and shorter build. He was wearing the same sweatshirt with a black head covering.

Police say they are continuing to review surveillance video in and out of stores along South Street leading up to the deadly shooting that killed three people and injured 11 others by gunfire.

Meanwhile, Wednesday evening residents in the Queen Village neighborhood met with the city’s top law officials, pressing for solutions to prevent this from happening again.

“What everyone just wanted to know, what happens Friday night differently?” one woman asked.

“You’re going to see horses, you’re going to see bikes, you’re going to see officers on the foot beat, right? Officers in patrol cars, you’re going to see special units out there,” an officer said.

“We recognize we’re not perfect,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “We recognize that even though our plan we thought was solid at the time, we always go back and reassess.”

Two suspects have already been taken into custody — 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen and 18-year-old Quran Garner.

The reward is now up to $30,000 for information that could lead to an arrest. If you see the suspects or know their whereabouts, you are advised to not to approach them.

Both persons should be considered armed and dangerous. If you recognize either person of interest, call 215 686-TIPS (8477) or the PPD Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Arrest Delivery Driver Accused Of Shooting Teen Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg. It was all over a milkshake. Chopper 3 was up over the Chick-fil-A location on Adams Avenue, where investigators say one of the more senseless shootings in recent memory happened Monday night. Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Mayfair Area Male Arrested For SW Philly Murder

On May 4, 2022 children playing near Vare Avenue saw what appeared to be a dead body in some bushes on the 1700 block of Vare Ave. They flagged down a passing patrol car and that officer confirmed that there was a human deceased . Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the body was of Frances Decero, 25 who was reported to be missing and that missing person was investigated by South West Detectives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot near front door of home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot just feet from the front door of his North Philadelphia home Monday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street from 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

22-Year-Old Joseph Rodriguez Charged In Brutal Murder Of Francis Decero: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is charged in the brutal murder of South Philadelphia resident, 25-year-old Francis Decero. Philadelphia police say Joseph Rodriguez, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Decero went missing in late April, and his body was found on May 4, when juveniles flagged down 17th District officers at 31st Street and Tasker Avenue telling them they saw a body in the bushes at 1700 Vare Avenue. An autopsy showed Decero suffered three gunshot wounds, one graze wound to the left side of the face, one to the elbow, and one to the back which proved to be fatal. Police told Eyewitness News that Decero’s body was also stabbed, suffering burn marks and there were signs that he was beaten. The motive is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged With Murder of Missing South Philly Man Found in Bushes

Murder charges were announced Monday in the case of a missing South Philadelphia man who was found dead in bushes by a couple of kids, police said. Joseph Rodriguez, 21, of the Tacony section of Philadelphia, was charged early Monday morning with the murder of 25-year-old Francis Decero. Rodriguez also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Hate Crime After Double Shooting In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are investigating a hate crime after a double shooting and attack in Kensington. Investigators say someone shot two women. A third victim, who is transgender, was beaten during the violence. Police say all victims were coming from an underground hookah lounge, which was about two and half blocks from where the shooting and beating happened. A double shooting and a brutal beating unfolded early Sunday morning in Kensington. Police say when they arrived at the 300 block of Westmoreland Street, they found two women shot and another person badly beaten. They say the victim beaten was transgender and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two men in North Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street around 7:47 pm. According to police, an unidentified man was shot in the head inside a building by an unknown shooter....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Street#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For North Philadelphia ATM Blast During 2020 Civil Unrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up an ATM and possessing an illegal firearm during unrest in the city during the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 26-year-old David Elmakayes has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term, along with three years of supervised release. Authorities said Elmakayes used an explosive device to blow up an ATM on the 200 block of East Westmoreland Street in North Philadelphia around 11:45 p.m. on June 3, 2020. Elmakayes was arrested shortly after and was in possession of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one man dead and another injured on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street just before 8 p.m. Police say a man was shot in the head and killed. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 7:59 p.m. A 30-year-old man was shot once in his left knee and once in his right foot, according to police. The man was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they recovered a weapon, but no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Gunned Down While Visiting Sick Mother In Philadelphia’s Tioga Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man visiting his sick mother in Philadelphia’s Tioga section was shot and killed in cold blood. Now, police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger. Police responded to multiple shots fired on the 3300 block of Smedley Street, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a 40-year-old man was laying outside his car. Police say the driver’s door was open and his keys were next to him. Police immediately transported him to a local hospital where he died nine minutes later. Now a mother grieving the loss of her son. “This is a tragic story because this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman shot in the head inside a East Parkside home

Woman survives gunshot wound tells police who the shooter was. Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police believe they know the individual responsible for shooting a woman Saturday in the city’s East Parkside section. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Cambridge Street around 1:42 am. According to police, a 33-year-old woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot 7 times on Allegheny Avenue, saved by Temple doctors

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot seven time in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2400 block of Allegheny Avenue around 1:21 am Saturday. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg three times, twice in the groin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Occupied Car Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Suspect In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Beverly City Home Turns Into Hours-Long Standoff With Police, Closes Nearby Beverly City School District

BEVERLY, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting inside a Burlington County home. Authorities say a man was shot inside a Beverly City residence around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. A standoff between the suspect and police lasted several hours before the suspect surrendered around 8:30 a.m. A woman and four children were released unharmed, according to authorities. The Beverly City School District closed Tuesday because of the ongoing police activity near the school. “Due to police activity currently taking place on Bentley Avenue, the Beverly City School District will be closed on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, to ensure everyone’s safety. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience and the early communication,” the statement said. Students at Palmyra High school still have school Tuesday. “Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation, but please understand that your child’s safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary,” the statement said. No further information is available at this time.
BEVERLY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy