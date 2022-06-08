ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF: Jets' Robert Saleh ranked NFL's worst coach

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ai5ct_0g4pw2Lu00

Pro Football Focus provided some understanding context.

The overlying result still was pretty tough on New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

The football analytics outlet ranked every NFL head coach side-by-side. Excluding first-year coaches, Saleh landed at the No. 26 overall spot.

Also known as dead last.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown:

Offensive Rank: 25/26 (-18 points scored a season)

Defensive Rank: 26/26 (+18 points allowed a season)

Saleh’s Jets did struggle in his first season as a head coach, but injuries and a roster lacking in talent across the board mean that his impact estimate is likely lower than it should be.

Between grooming a new, rookie quarterback last year in Zach Wilson, changing a defensive scheme, and a total rebuild, Saleh’s ranking is pretty tough.

New York can appreciate the sentiment of understanding with injuries, but Saleh needs more time and a health roster before such harsh criticism is thrown at him.

Curious placements ahead of Saleh include the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule (24), who has won only 10 games in two seasons at the helm, and the Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell, who had a worse record than the Jets in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in serious trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Pff#Panthers#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Carolina Panthers#The Detroit Lions
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets are reportedly meeting with free-agent offensive lineman Riley Reiff on Thursday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Reiff spent his 10th NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. The Jets already have a solid offensive line unit heading into the 2022 season, but Reiff could...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Waive Veteran Linebacker

On Friday, the New York Giants waived linebacker T.J. Brunson. He was selected by the G-Men in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brunson, a former standout at South Carolina, appeared in five games for the Giants during the 2020 season. He recorded just three tackles. The Giants'...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Axios

What Broncos Country is saying about the new owner

The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Interested In Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints have been quite aggressive this offseason when it comes to signing free agents, and they're not done yet. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have brought in linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit. Schobert, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lions' executives react to first-round draft trade with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulling off a Day 1 trade with the Detroit Lions at the 2022 NFL draft gave new meaning to keeping your friends close and enemies closer. First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t surprise anybody by trading back in the first round to accumulate more draft picks. However, it was a bit of a shock to see him accept business with Detroit to do it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy