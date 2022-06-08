ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

St. Mary’s creates scholarship fund in memory of Uvalde victim

stmarytx.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alexandria “Lexi” A. Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund will support future law students. The St. Mary’s University community is heartbroken over the tragic massacre in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School. One of the students killed was 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” A. Rubio, daughter of St. Mary’s University Public History student Kimberly...

www.stmarytx.edu

Comments / 0

