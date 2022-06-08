ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Texas vs. ECU: Super Regional preview, prediction

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrsL9_0g4ploGM00

No. 9 Texas baseball (45-19) is playing again for a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Longhorns swept through the Austin Regional, capped off with a dominant 10-1 victory over Air Force in the regional final. This season Texas will hit the road for the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005. Their opponent is No. 8 East Carolina (45-19).

The Pirates enter as one of the hottest teams in the country, winners of 20 of their last 21 ballgames. ECU took home both the American Conference regular-season and tournament titles. They escaped a difficult regional draw with an emphatic 13-4 game seven win over Coastal Carolina.

ECU is no stranger to the big stage. The Pirates are appearing in their fourth Super Regional in the last five years, but are still looking to the program’s first trip to Omaha. ECU holds the record for most NCAA tournament appearances without a College World Series appearance.

On the flip side, Texas has its eyes set on returning to Omaha for the nation’s best 38th time.

The rowdy ECU crowd dawned “The Jungle” will undoubtedly be ready to make an impact in favor of the Pirates.

An intriguing matchup will be Texas’ starting pitching vs. East Carolina’s bats. Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon have been an excellent one-two punch for Texas this season. Facing a left-handed heavy ECU lineup should play to Texas’ advantage.

Here is a look at the schedule, pitching matchups, players to watch and prediction for the Greenville Super Regional.

Schedule

Pitching matchups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skUFK_0g4ploGM00
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Game one

Texas LHP Pete Hansen (10-1, 3.01 ERA) vs. East Carolina LHP CJ Mayhue (5-1, 2.82 ERA)

Game two

Texas LHP Lucas Gordon (7-1, 2.36 ERA) vs East Carolina TBD

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USHW9_0g4ploGM00
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas:

  • 1B Ivan Melendez (.404, 30 HRs and 90 RBI)
  • 2B/RF Murphy Stehly (.372, 17 HRs and 55 RBI)
  • RHP Tristan Stevens (6-6, 4.70 ERA)
  • 3B Skyler Messinger (.370, 10 HR and 54 RBI)

East Carolina:

  • CF Bryson Worrell (.324, 18 HRs and 57 RBI)
  • OF Lane Hoover (.343, 83 hits and 33 RBI)
  • RHP Carter Spivey (8-0, 2.43 ERA and five saves)
  • 1B/OF Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (.326, 12 HRs and 57 RBI)

Predicted winner: Texas in two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAUVt_0g4ploGM00
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas and East Carolina are two teams playing great baseball at the right time.

The Longhorns have the advantage at the plate with one of the most powerful offenses in college baseball, led by Golden Spikes Award favorite Ivan Melendez.

ECU brings in a much deeper pitching staff against a Texas team who has faced some bullpen woes this season. If the Pirates can force a game three by beating Hansen or Gordon, things can get dicey for Texas.

Tristan Stevens is the biggest X-factor for Texas. His new role out of the pen has been a huge reason for Texas’ turnaround of late. Stevens will be who David Pierce looks to in game-defining situations.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Texas baseball has one final shot in Super Regional vs. ECU

Late in the morning of June 11, Texas baseball and head coach David Pierce will be attempting to stay alive against the No. 8 East Carolina Pirates in the first-ever Greenville Super Regional. No. 9 Texas fell short against ECU in the first game of the Greenville Super Regional on June 10.
AUSTIN, TX
bleachernation.com

Texas Outfielder Literally Flips Over the Wall for the Catch

Texas outfielder Murphy Stehly put on a show in Friday’s Super Regional game against ECU! The redshirt senior got the Longhorns on the board with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, but his impressive afternoon was far from over. Stehly also made a spectacular catch...
AUSTIN, TX
WITN

ECU beats Texas in NCAA Super Regional opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball defeated Texas, 13 to 7, in the opening game of their best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series in Greenville on Friday. 5,723 people on hand for game one is a new attendance record for Clark-LeClair Stadium. After trailing in the first, the ECU offense got...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Omaha, TX
City
Austin, TX
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
FanSided

Texas Tech basketball: UNC transfer could be exactly what Red Raiders need

In recent weeks, there has been quite a bit of smoke on the recruiting front concerning North Carolina transfer guard Kerwin Walton and the Texas Tech basketball program. In fact, on Friday, Travis Branham of 247Sports put in a “crystal ball prediction” for Texas Tech in Walton’s recruitment. That’s great news because Walton could be just what Mark Adams needs to round out his roster.
LUBBOCK, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

August 2021: Longhorns say Czech-mate with new addition

Last summer, when Estelle Czech committed to Texas as an undergraduate transfer, she figured into the Longhorns’ equation as someone who could likely become a valuable reliever. Eleven months later, Czech is the probable starter for Thursday night’s Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Championship Series....
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 WCWS All-Tournament Team Announced, Jocelyn Alo Selected as WCWS MOP

The 2022 Women’s College World Series came to a close tonight with the Oklahoma Sooners taking down the Texas Longhorns to win the sixth national title in program history and their second-straight national championship. Shortly after the conclusion of the game, the NCAA released its All-Tournament team, comprised of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Ecu#Eyes Of Texas#College World Series#Air Force#The Super Regionals#Ncaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Weekly

Welcome to Dystopian Texas

I keep two copper pipes on my chest of drawers. The plumber gave them to me after replacing them six weeks after they froze and burst last February. I keep them so I’ll never forget how the Republicans in Austin don’t care about average Texans like you and me. They deserve full blame for ERCOT’s sucky status quo that benefits the wealthy few but that left most of us freezing inside our homes last year. If we’d been connected to an electrical grid outside of Texas like El Paso, most of us wouldn’t have faced the long blackouts, frozen water pipes, and interminable hassles with contractors and insurance companies.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas to reclaim home of the largest Buc-ee’s

The travel center announced plans Wednesday to replace its existing store in Luling. The new location will be built next door, allowing for a seamless transition, according to a company press release.
Corn Nation

USA Today files lawsuit in Nebraska District Court against UNL

USA Today filed a lawsuit in Lancaster District Court over a public-records request denial by the University of Nebraska Athletic Department. The Nebraska Cornhuskers over the past academic year renegotiated existing contracts with football head coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg after multiple seasons in a row of record breaking performances of the wrong kind, aka lots of losses.
LINCOLN, NE
mycurlyadventures.com

Stay in a Houseboat on Lake Travis

Looking for a relaxing weekend getaway or a quick trip with friends for some lake time fun? Looking to do something different from the usual hotels and cabins? If that’s the case, then this houseboat on Lake Travis is the perfect spot to base your next vacation. Located in central Texas, this two-story houseboat is available to rent for groups of up to 12 people and is the perfect setting for any number of occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy