Stecker Tops McGregor in Tuesday’s Primary

Sheldon, Iowa — Gasoline prices at the pump continue to climb, and continue to set new records for highest pump price ever. In Sheldon, the pump price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped by a dime since Wednesday afternoon, going from $4.59 a gallon to $4.69. The average pump price state-wide is $4.70 as of Thursday morning, according to Triple-A, which is a new record high price for Iowa gasoline. That’s up from $4.38 statewide one week ago and up from $2.87 one year ago. The most expensive gas in the state is being sold in Allamakee County, in far northeast Iowa, where motorists are paying $4.89 a gallon. The cheapest gas in the state is in far southeast Iowa’s Henry County, where the average pump price is $4.47.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO