Kossuth County, IA

Stecker Tops McGregor in Tuesday’s Primary

 3 days ago

–In a rematch of the 2018 General Election, Fourth District Supervisor Kyle Stecker defeated former Supervisor’s Chairman Don McGregor during Tuesday’s Primary Election in Kossuth County. Stecker finished with 297 votes to win the Republican nomination in the District...

kiwaradio.com

Voting Machine Malfunctions To Trigger Primary Election Recounts In Two Area Counties

Northwest Iowa — At least two area counties are positioning themselves to conduct County Auditor-Requested recounts of ballots cast in Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to O’Brien County Auditor Barb Rohwer, the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors met in emergency session Thursday morning to approve Rohwer’s request for a recount.
Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Project Hope Week Approaching

–The area students participating in the Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation’s Summer Internship Program will be looking for help from area residents this month as they gather items for those in need. According to a news release, the interns will be collecting personal care items for area children...
ALGONA, IA
algonaradio.com

T-Bone Trail Wanders through Kossuth County

–An Eastern Iowa man is once again spending time this summer highlighting some of the best places to eat and taking in some of the unique attractions in Western Iowa. Jay Jay Goodvin operates The Iowa Gallivant website, and is traveling through Western Iowa on what he has entitled the “T-Bone Trail”. Goodvin tells KLGA News that he had so much fun and got such a great response from last year’s T-Bone Trail, that he decided to do it again.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Gas Prices Jump. Again.

Sheldon, Iowa — Gasoline prices at the pump continue to climb, and continue to set new records for highest pump price ever. In Sheldon, the pump price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped by a dime since Wednesday afternoon, going from $4.59 a gallon to $4.69. The average pump price state-wide is $4.70 as of Thursday morning, according to Triple-A, which is a new record high price for Iowa gasoline. That’s up from $4.38 statewide one week ago and up from $2.87 one year ago. The most expensive gas in the state is being sold in Allamakee County, in far northeast Iowa, where motorists are paying $4.89 a gallon. The cheapest gas in the state is in far southeast Iowa’s Henry County, where the average pump price is $4.47.
SHELDON, IA
KIMT

Woman arrested for theft and prescription fraud in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Charles City woman is accused of crimes against a Mason City health care provider. Julie Jean Vance, 47, is charged with second-degree theft and prohibited acts involving a controlled substance. Investigators say Vance made unauthorized personal transactions with the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice. Vance allegedly used unauthorized checks, withdrawals, personal account payments, and unauthorized credit card use totaling over $1,500.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Harrison; Madison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Ringgold; Shelby; Taylor; Union TORNADO WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON CARROLL CASS CLARKE CRAWFORD DALLAS DECATUR FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HARRISON MADISON MILLS MONONA MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE RINGGOLD SHELBY TAYLOR UNION
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for Grundy County burglaries

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – The first of two Mason City men is sentenced for trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County. Ryan Sergei Marek, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, attempted third-degree burglary, and third-degree burglary. He was given consecutive sentences totaling 12 years in prison. The Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced for conning North Iowan out of thousands of dollars

MASON CITY, Iowa – An out-of-state con artist is sentenced for tricking a North Iowan out of thousands of dollars. Frank Giudice, 64 of Rochester, New York, has been given two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $12,000 in damages. Giudice was charged in May 2021 with...
KEYC

Certain ethanol-based gasoline could damage vehicles

Fairmont community members packed inside the city’s Council Chambers Tuesday to discuss the potential rezoning of a 93-acre area of land north of George Lake and west of Holland Street. Mankato United works to find chemistry on, off the pitch. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mankato United is off to...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Man found in a Mason City creek is arrested for drugs and assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man. Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.
MASON CITY, IA
KCJJ

Northern Iowa woman arrested after allegedly driving through rural Johnson County fence

A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

