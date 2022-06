DEA’s Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic invites more than 80-parent or family-led non-profit organizations that DEA field offices have connections to across the country. This first-ever event will provide opportunities for DEA to share information on the scope of current drug threats, exchange ideas with these parent groups on how DEA could support them in their work, learn of their local efforts, ask them for their help with sharing the One Pill Can Kill fake pill awareness campaign in their communities, identify areas for further collaboration, and build or reinforce existing relationships and partnerships.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO