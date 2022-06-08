ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Cecil, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spotsylvania, or near Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Massaponax and Spotsylvania. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Culpeper by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:54:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Culpeper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Stafford County in northern Virginia Western King George County in central Virginia The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia Northeastern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spotsylvania, or 8 miles west of Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Fredericksburg, Massaponax, Spotsylvania and Chancellorsville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA

