An Ulster County woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly tried to fight police during a traffic stop. According to a written release from the New York State Police a state trooper from the Kingston barracks saw a 2010 Saab headed westbound on Washington Avenue in the town of Ulster. The driving was allegedly in violation of vehicle and traffic law and the trooper pulled over the driver at approximately 9:45pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

STONE RIDGE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO