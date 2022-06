(Nebraska City) -- Efforts to address feral cat issues in Nebraska City continue. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council heard a report on the city's cat trap neuter and return program. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the city allocated $2,500 for the program last year, and supporters are now asking for $3,000 in the city's fiscal 2023 budget. Bequette, however, says supporters were asked to return to the council to report on the program's progress prior to budget work. Based on the report, the mayor says the program is successful.

