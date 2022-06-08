Meeting shuts down early

High Point – Susan Dodd Smitherman, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, with her girls by her side. Susan was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Robert Smith Dodd and Emma-Louise Parker Dodd. She was married to James Samuel “Smut” Smitherman Jr. for 58 years. Susan moved from Ohio to Suffolk, Virginia at the age of 10. She graduated from St Mary’s School in Raleigh. She then received her nursing degree from Rex Hospital Nursing School in Raleigh. During this time, she met “Smut” on a blind date while he was attending North Carolina State College. They knew instantly that they were meant to be together.

