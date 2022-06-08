ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

Meeting shuts down early

By Tammy Dunn
montgomeryherald.com
 3 days ago

Two groups of Brutonville citizens met last week at the old Brutonville School. The groups were primarily divided into supporters of the group currently known as the Brutonville Concerned Citizens and those who have questions regarding the finances...

www.montgomeryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stanly News & Press

Stanly commissioners deny road name request

A request for a new road name located just northwest of the Albemarle city limits was denied at Monday’s meeting of the Stanly County Board of Commissioners. Kyle Griffin, Stanly’s E-911 communications director, presented the request. Griffin said the request came from James Leopard to name a private...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina commission votes to transfer town's assets

(The Center Square) — The town of East Laurinburg will cease to exist on June 30 and its assets and liabilities will be transferred to Scotland County. The North Carolina Local Government Commission voted on Tuesday to transfer the town's assets and liabilities – which include property, cash assets, accounts receivables, taxes, assessments and any other debts, charges or fees – to the county. The commission also approved hundreds in millions in bond issues for municipalities and counties as well.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County introducing tiered busing pilot program

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — While kids are focused on their summer plans, parents in Randolph County ended the school year with some homework. They will have to adjust their schedules to get their kids to school on time. Transportation for years has been a pain point for some Randolph County parents and staff “We […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, NC
Government
County
Montgomery County, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham developer suing tenant over unpaid rent and renovation costs

Graham-based Carolina Property Holdings of NC is suing a tenant for allegedly failing to pay $3,000 in monthly rent and costs to upfit the “Patterson Building” along North Main Street in downtown Graham. Developer Jason Cox, who owns several other commercial properties in downtown Graham, is listed in...
GRAHAM, NC
WBTV

Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to have daily lane closures next week on Interstate 85 in Rowan County for a bridge inspection. On Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., one of four lanes will be closed in both directions on I-85 at the bridge over the Yadkin River near mile marker 82.5. The far left lanes in the northbound and southbound directions will be closed on Monday and the far right lanes will be closed on Tuesday.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcc
alamancenews.com

Samet suing Burlington architect and Jacksonville subcontractor over subpar work on construction of Park Place at Elon

Greensboro-based Samet Corporation is suing a subcontractor and architecture company that were hired to work on a mixed-use development in Elon, Park Place at Elon, for allegedly failing to provide services in a manner that would’ve prevented future structural damage to the property – which Samet claims later cost more than $2 million to fix.
ELON, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Susan Farnham Dodd Smitherman

High Point – Susan Dodd Smitherman, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, with her girls by her side. Susan was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Robert Smith Dodd and Emma-Louise Parker Dodd. She was married to James Samuel “Smut” Smitherman Jr. for 58 years. Susan moved from Ohio to Suffolk, Virginia at the age of 10. She graduated from St Mary’s School in Raleigh. She then received her nursing degree from Rex Hospital Nursing School in Raleigh. During this time, she met “Smut” on a blind date while he was attending North Carolina State College. They knew instantly that they were meant to be together.
TROY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

Alamance County woman begins ALS battle

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — It was Halloween 2020. While families were trying to decide if they should take part in All Hallows’ Eve amid the pandemic, in the grand scheme of things, Debbie Dickerson’s day-to-day had largely gone unchanged.  “Life was normal,” she said. “Totally normal.”  On that night, however, she did notice something new […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Cleanup underway after chemical spill in Greensboro creek

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro Stormwater officials said cleanup is underway Friday after a cleaning solution spilled into a Greensboro creek.  “It smelled really strong like chemicals,” said Samuel Cruz, who saw the murky water in the park Thursday evening. “It was concerning the moment I saw it.”  He snapped a photo of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro tenants threatened with eviction, despite paying rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a mix-up that could’ve cost a Triad college student thousands of dollars or possibly led to her being kicked out on the street.  UNC Greensboro students Jasmine Ellis and Graci Gibbs moved into The Letterman Apartments in January. The apartment complex was formerly called Block 43, located off Merritt Drive and Spring Garden Street in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

Greensboro firm buys local sign company

GREENSBORO — Three-and-a-half years after Kieffer | Starlite sign company purchased Burton Signs of Mount Airy — and less than a year after announcing an expansion at the local plant — Kieffer | Starlite has opted to sell the facility as part of a company-wide, multi-month reorganization.
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police Department issues scam alert

Pinehurst Police Department announced Wednesday, June 8 on social media to report any unusual calls after community members recently received scam phone calls. Scammers are using the police department’s phone number to call residents. The police department said the reports are that “the callers/scammers have a bad connection or...
PINEHURST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy