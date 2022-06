A 19-year-old Candor fireman was on a medical assist call for the department when he was arrested for driving while impaired. In addition to the DWI charge, the fireman, Brandon Haynes of Candor, was also charged with driving while impaired while driving an emergency vehicle. State law man- dates that no alcohol be in your system if you are driving an emergency response vehicle.

CANDOR, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO