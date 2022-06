In case you aren't aware, the pool of quarterback talent across the NFL is quite deep. That's most apparent inside the AFC, where four different signal-callers 26 years old or younger have either won MVP or advanced to the conference championship in the last four seasons. But the NFC isn't too shabby, either, where some of the league's oldest signal-callers also happen to be the best. So how would we rank all 16 of the NFC's projected starting QBs entering 2022? We're glad you asked.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO