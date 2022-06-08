Washington Man Gets Arrested for His 9th DUI in Montana
On June 7, 2022 at approximately 12:12 a.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 104 and observed a Red Ford Explorer speeding, failing to maintain its lane, and leaving its lane of travel. The Trooper activated his radar and clocked the vehicle traveling...
A study by the financial website WalletHub on the topic of dependence on the gun industry found Montana ranked first in the U.S. in several metrics including gun ownership and contributions to gun groups per capita. KGVO News spoke to analyst and attorney for WalletHub Jill Gonzalez about the study...
The man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station has been awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration” services on April 15, after he was found incompetent...
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – A Montana District Court judge has restored the wolverine’s status as a candidate species under the Endangered Species Act following a court decision last month. Montana District Court Judge Donald Molloy’s May 26 decision is the latest development in a 20-year effort to...
COVID-19 numbers are climbing in Montana. The state reported nearly 2,000 new cases this week, but with at-home testing and self-reporting, the number may be higher. On Friday, there were 2,123 active cases in the state and 11 additional deaths were reported in the last week, according to state data. Hospitalizations also rose to 71 […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
HELENA – The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, issued a press release on a high number of fatal overdoses across Montana over the last two weeks. The Montana Medical Association (MMA) today released the following statement on the alarming increase in fentanyl-related overdoses statewide:
Montana has a history of connection to the nature that characterizes the state. So why not learn some fun new facts about that nature?. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across an account named justinthetrees. He has a series of videos in which he carves out a wooden emblem in the shape of each state using that state's official tree. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. Unsurprisingly, Montana's state tree has a deep history.
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 280,965 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,964 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,123 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,486,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,205...
A jury trial for a man accused of raping and kidnapping a hotel worker began Wednesday in Gallatin County District Court.
Masimba Irvine Ruwo is charged with two counts of sexual assault without consent and aggravated kidnapping, all felonies.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March. The trial began before Judge Rienne McElyea.
...
Last year, Dog Tag Buddies, along with American Legion Riders Chapter 4, and the Tenacious Dames Riding Club put together an amazing event that saw riders cover 1,000 miles in 24 hours to spread the word about suicide prevention in Montana. This year, they've upped the ante with even more routes, and a longer ride across the Treasure State. Will you join them to spread the word again this year?
On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
After several days of hand counting ballots in Lincoln County, Ryan Zinke finally emerged as the winner late Thursday night in the state’s first western district Congressional primary campaign in over 30 years. KGVO spoke to Zinke early Friday morning about the tight race with fellow Republican Al ‘Doc’...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke won an unexpectedly tight race Thursday to become the Republican nominee in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, a victory that comes after days of hand-counting ballots in one county. Zinke defeated former state Sen....
Crystal Lake in the Big Snowy Mountains in central Montana (Credit: Forest Service Northern Region/CC BY 2.0) More than 100,000 acres of public lands surrounding the Big Snowy Mountains are largely inaccessible but Montana is considering purchasing a 5,600-acre ranch to open up access to the area. The elk population there is 900% above the targeted level according to Fish Wildlife and Parks. Dillon Republican Senator Jeff Welborn says those elk impact private lands and opening access to hunters could benefit those land owners.
Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday.
Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
KENT, Wash. — The Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) unveiled a new poll Friday indicating a majority of Washingtonians support a ban on military-style assault weapons as a means to curb gun violence in the state. NPI's poll, conducted a week after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed...
Voters in Montana’s Yellowstone County have decided that marijuana sales will continue, but not within the Billings City limits. As part of a special vote during this past Tuesday’s state election primary, by a 58-to-42% margin, voters defeated the marijuana sales ban issue that was created by the Yellowstone County Commissioners.
Montanans are dealing with historically high prices at the gas pump, but is there a silver lining?. Yellowstone National Park just released visitation numbers for Memorial Day weekend and reported a huge decrease in visitation. In fact, visitation was down 34% compared to the same weekend in 2021. You can read the full report here.
