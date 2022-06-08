ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Washington Man Gets Arrested for His 9th DUI in Montana

By Nick Chrestenson
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 7, 2022 at approximately 12:12 a.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 104 and observed a Red Ford Explorer speeding, failing to maintain its lane, and leaving its lane of travel. The Trooper activated his radar and clocked the vehicle traveling...

newstalkkgvo.com

Comments

Dapper
3d ago

I've had more than 1 DUI and I can personally tell you that the system loves people who drink and drive which is about 75% of the USA population including Government amd Police officials. This is a Money Game!! Every part of it.

Reply
2
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
Newstalk KGVO

The State Tree of Montana Has a Great History

Montana has a history of connection to the nature that characterizes the state. So why not learn some fun new facts about that nature?. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across an account named justinthetrees. He has a series of videos in which he carves out a wooden emblem in the shape of each state using that state's official tree. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. Unsurprisingly, Montana's state tree has a deep history.
930 AM KMPT

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,964 Cases, 11 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 280,965 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,964 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,123 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,486,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,205...
Newstalk KGVO

Riding 1,500 Miles in 36 Hours for Suicide Prevention in Montana

Last year, Dog Tag Buddies, along with American Legion Riders Chapter 4, and the Tenacious Dames Riding Club put together an amazing event that saw riders cover 1,000 miles in 24 hours to spread the word about suicide prevention in Montana. This year, they've upped the ante with even more routes, and a longer ride across the Treasure State. Will you join them to spread the word again this year?
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Newstalk KGVO

Ryan Zinke wins GOP nod in race for new Montana House seat

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke won an unexpectedly tight race Thursday to become the Republican nominee in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, a victory that comes after days of hand-counting ballots in one county. Zinke defeated former state Sen....
northernbroadcasting.com

Montana Looking To Expand Access To Big Snowy Mountains

Crystal Lake in the Big Snowy Mountains in central Montana (Credit: Forest Service Northern Region/CC BY 2.0) More than 100,000 acres of public lands surrounding the Big Snowy Mountains are largely inaccessible but Montana is considering purchasing a 5,600-acre ranch to open up access to the area. The elk population there is 900% above the targeted level according to Fish Wildlife and Parks. Dillon Republican Senator Jeff Welborn says those elk impact private lands and opening access to hunters could benefit those land owners.
Idaho State Journal

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
MY 103.5

Will Surging Gas Prices Stop the Tourist Invasion in Montana?

Montanans are dealing with historically high prices at the gas pump, but is there a silver lining?. Yellowstone National Park just released visitation numbers for Memorial Day weekend and reported a huge decrease in visitation. In fact, visitation was down 34% compared to the same weekend in 2021. You can read the full report here.
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
