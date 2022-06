A federal grand jury has indicted a Hartford man on a gun charge, after investigators allege he returned fire during a shooting at a memorial gathering in April. Kejuan Williams, 29, was charged by the indictment on May 24 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Williams’ criminal history includes several felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm under state and federal laws, according to the office.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO