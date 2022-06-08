Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Caroline County through 845 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Massaponax, or 8 miles south of Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bowling Green, Milford, Fort A.p. Hill, Rappahannock Academy, Sparta, Villboro, Nancy Wrights Corner, Guinea, Corbin, Woodford and Penola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0