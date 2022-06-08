Tracy McGrady: Stephen Curry not in the class of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson

As for Stephen Curry, whom Tatum is playing against in the NBA Finals right now, Tracy McGrady seems to think his legacy would be helped quite a bit if he wins another ring given the circumstances of his other three titles. “That’s a tough question,” McGrady said when asked where Curry ranks all-time. “Because he has his career individually and with what he’s accomplished with his team is tough. Because you’ve gotta think, he won a championship, right, against LeBron [James] that didn’t have Kyrie [Irving], that didn’t have Kevin Love. He didn’t win the [Finals] MVP, right? Then he loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets K.D., K.D. comes and wins two championships, so that gives Steph three championship but K.D. wins the two MVPs, right?

Curry 3 punctuates 11-2 run, puts Warriors within 9 (56-47). Immediate timeout BOS. 4:27 left in the half. – 9:59 PM

The Celtics aren’t letting the Warriors get away with having Poole, Looney and two-foul Curry on the floor at the same time. – 9:55 PM

Curry’s been better for the Celtics’ offense than that of the Warriors this evening. – 9:53 PM

Celtics attacking Curry now, especially with Tatum. After a slow start, he’s got 11 – 9:52 PM

Stephen Curry is playing no defense right now with his two fouls, and the Celtics are doing a nice job taking advantage of it. – 9:52 PM

Side effect of all these whistles is it may help Warriors go long with Curry/Klay/Wiggins minutes. – 9:49 PM

The Warriors go with its small lineup — Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Green — despite getting outscored 20-6 in the paint – 9:47 PM

Thompson is making shots now. He’s been missing most of the series so far. Huge for the Warriors who need someone else to help Curry on offense. – 9:45 PM

Celtics lead 33-22 after one

Brown – 17/5/3

Horford – 7 points

Smart – 4 points

Celtics – 54.5% FGs

Celtics – 4-10 threes

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Curry – 7 points

Thompson – 5 points

Looney – 4 points

Wiggins – 4 points

GSW – 34.8% FGs

GSW – 2-10 threes

GSW – 3 turnovers – 9:39 PM

#Celtics lead #Warriors 33-22 after 1Q. Brown 17, Horford 7, Smart 4, Tatum 3; Curry 7, Thompson 5. – 9:37 PM

First non-Curry minutes of the game. Klay Thompson knocks down a 3-pointer. – 9:34 PM

That play proved how valuable Derrick White is for the Celtics. He guarded Curry’s 3-point on transition and then he contested Gary Payton’s II dunk and fouled him. Great effort! #NBAFinals – 9:34 PM

That’s a great play by White. Didn’t let Curry get the three and then made Payton earn it at the line. – 9:33 PM

Warriors pull Curry with 1:58 left. Wonder if that means he starts the second – 9:33 PM

Well the nice thing about putting Poole in is that the Celtics stopped going after Curry – 9:30 PM

Who has gained the most IG followers during the NBA playoffs?

LeBron James, 5.2 mil

Steph Curry, 1.4 mil

Ja Morant, 909K

Klay Thompson, 603K

Lonzo Ball, 598K

Jayson Tatum, 583K

Russ Westbrook, 406K

Kyrie Irving, 392K

PJ Washington, 387K

Jordan Poole, 384K basketballnews.com/stories/which-… – 9:29 PM

Stephen Curry just dapped up all of his teammates coming out of the timeout. Trying to keep his guys in it mentally. He has to be the spark tonight. – 9:29 PM

Celtics 10-of-15 shooting early. Warriors went to zone, presumably to protect Steph Curry from his third first quarter foul, and Boston made a few simple passes to cut right through it. No defensive answers early for Warriors. – 9:27 PM

The Warriors can’t win this series of Curry is the only player on their team that can create a shot. Poole, Klay, someone has to give them steady offense. – 9:27 PM

Steve Kerr was trying to get the Warriors to dribble up and call a timeout the last time down. But Curry put his head down and forced his way to the rim. But after another easy basket by the Celtics, he didn’t wait for the Warriors to bring it up. – 9:26 PM

Fastest 2 fouls on Steph Curry to open a game this season:

2:42 – vs. Heat, Jan. 3

2:45 – vs. Kings, Feb. 3

6:16 – vs. Celtics, tonight

David Guthrie on the crew for the last 2 of those games. – 9:26 PM

Then a White drive on Curry. No resistance on the pull up. This is a key stretch already – 9:25 PM

Curry stays in and we see the impact already. Horford gets the cross match in the post and the scram switch to get Otto Porter on him is late. Horford gets a fairly easy finish – 9:24 PM

Kerr is keeping Curry in there with his second foul, so will the Celtics continue to target him on every possession knowing Kerr installed an adjustment in that last time out? – 9:23 PM

Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry stays in with two fouls midway through the first. Celtics off to a great start, with the crowd fully into it and the lead now 18-9. – 9:23 PM

Derrick White is doing a really good job getting skinny around screens to contest Steph Curry’s jumpers. Had a nice rear-contest a few plays back and then got around the screen to make Curry’s last look a difficult one. – 9:21 PM

No pun intended but Smart is sooo smart. Payton got caught cheating up after Curry got switched onto Tatum and Smart dropped into the open area on the diagonal block for an easy two – 9:20 PM

Early 2 fouls on Curry. It’s the very first time in these Playoffs we saw that. Celtics make it REALLY difficult for the Warriors. #NBAFinals – 9:20 PM

Warriors 1-8 from three and 2 Curry fouls. Not an ideal start. – 9:20 PM

That’s foolish by Steph Curry. You already have 1 foul. Gotta stay on your feet there on the Marcus Smart pump fake. – 9:20 PM

Stephen Curry fouls Marcus Smart under the rim. That’s his second.

Celtics lead the Warriors 18-9 with 5:44 left in the first quarter. Smart is heading to the free throw line after the timeout. – 9:19 PM

Curry picks up his second foul with 5:44 left. Kerr and Kenny Atkinson were campaigning for a travel, didn’t get it – 9:19 PM

Very slick move by Smart to go for the second foul on Curry. Steph bit on the fake and now he has to sit – 9:19 PM

Two fouls on Stephen Curry. – 9:19 PM

thought Tatum had Curry’s second foul on the drive, didn’t matter when he got Tatum on the ensuing shot. Celtics have been working pretty hard to get that 2nd this quarter. – 9:19 PM

Curry picks up his second with 5:44 left in the 1Q. Baited him – 9:19 PM

Two fouls on Curry. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals2022 – 9:18 PM

Celtics been trying to target Steph Curry on defense and he has stepped up. Game 2 was great on D. Early game 3 …draws a charge when they try to post up on him. Will be a matchup to watch all series. Steph showing leadership on both ends of the court – 9:14 PM

Same starters tonight for the Warriors:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Iron Man – 8:58 PM

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 3:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:45 PM

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 8, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 3 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/Z0zakf5gL5 – 8:32 PM

Tatum’s passes, Curry’s co-stars and Draymond’s habitual line-stepping: The keys that I, @Tim Bontemps and @Kendra Andrews are watching in Game 3 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:13 PM

The lineup of Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green had a 150 offensive rating and 100 defensive rating in Game 2

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 3

Draymond over 14.5 points + assists

Curry under 4.5 made 3s

Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds

Pritchard under 6.5 points + rebounds

Looney over 6.5 points – 7:54 PM

Steph Curry is following Kobe Bryant’s path.

Kobe through 5 trips to Finals

3 rings

2 losses

0 Finals MVPs

Steph through 5 trips to Finals

3 rings

2 losses

0 Finals MVPs

Kobe won 4th ring and 1st Finals MVP in 6th trip.

Steph is going for 4th and 1st Finals MVP in 6th trip. – 7:32 PM

Stephen Curry has recorded 14 career Finals games in which he’s made five or more 3P.

That’s one more such game than the next three-closest players combined:

🎯 Curry, 14

🎯 Klay Thompson, 5

🎯 Danny Green, 4

🎯 JR Smith, 4 pic.twitter.com/AkkxxVcreK – 7:01 PM

Should the Browns look to void Deshaun Watson’s deal? Is Steph Curry already a ‘made man’? Did Joe Maddon deserve to get fired? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @adaniels33 @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:42 PM

Warriors’ pre-draft workout shocked Anthony Edwards, who got an early taste of what makes Stephen Curry great

https://t.co/TPWrP0HlV5 pic.twitter.com/yU84egg6S5 – 4:02 PM

Tracy McGrady sees two future NBA stars in the 2022 draft and one might be on the board when the Wizards are picking. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:38 PM

Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole put on a show from long distance at practice in Boston. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/08/wat… – 12:55 PM

Stephen Curry getting up shots in Boston: pic.twitter.com/BbojXBIbeP – 12:18 PM

new @SInow: on how steph curry has cracked a celtics defense that’s great at making the world’s best players feel uncomfortable, and what adjustments boston can make to turn things around si.com/nba/2022/06/08… – 10:48 AM

There are two very interesting prop bets on the board for #NBAFinals Game 3. One involves Marcus Smart of #Celtics. One involves Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of #Warriors. Both have very large payoffs: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 10:11 AM

on steph curry vs. boston’s defense: si.com/nba/2022/06/08… – 8:59 AM

The Warriors evened up the Finals by giving up what they wanted for the sake of what worked. On Stephen Curry, and the power of simplicity: theringer.com/2022/6/8/23159… – 8:58 AM

Steph Curry and the Warriors get ready for Game 3 against the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday

@TermineRadio is not buying the criticism towards Steph Curry for not winning an #NBAFinals MVP yet pic.twitter.com/EuKZWxs04h – 10:53 PM

Steph Curry scoring as the PNR ball handler in playoff series since 2015. pic.twitter.com/0rgXldipOF – 10:16 PM

I wrote on Stephen Curry, who is hushing any lingering doubts about his defense: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:24 PM

What can the Celtics do to try to stop Steph Curry?

@Kevin O’Connor and @Chris Vernon discuss on #TheMismatch: https://t.co/KEEc4YOZEg pic.twitter.com/DPztxOWOCM – 8:55 PM

3 players had their teams averaging over 1 Points per Chance in the PnR against these 4 different coverage types- Blitzes, Soft (Drop), Switches and Up To Touch (Drop at the level). The 3 players (minimum 500 picks):

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Donovan Mitchell – 5:23 PM

Steph Curry is one of four players in NBA history with more than 100 career assists, 100 rebounds and 40 made three-pointers in the NBA Finals.

The other three are:

LeBron James,

Kobe Bryant,

Michael Jordan – 3:11 PM

“(My position) is going to change day-to-day, what I’m asked to do.” – Potential top pick Chet Holmgren sits down with @Stadium about playing 1 through 5 in NBA, strengthening body, Nowitzki/McGrady/Olajuwon/Kobe role models, possibly reuniting with Jalen Suggs in Orlando, more. pic.twitter.com/z3sJPyW2Mb – 11:36 AM

Darvin Ham’s gravitas was on full display in his intro press conference on Monday.

On Ham’s offensive principles, convincing Russell Westbrook to adjust, getting more out of Anthony Davis, reducing LeBron’s workload, what he learned from Kobe and more:

theathletic.com/3352160/2022/0… – 12:14 AM

“We’re talking K.D. status.”

I asked Tracy McGrady how good Jayson Tatum can be. He said he can reach the level of Kevin Durant. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:57 PM

Michael Jordan was the leading scorer in 97.3 percent of the playoff series he played (all but one).

Allen Iverson is the one who comes closest to that mark… at 78.6 percent 🤯

hoopshype.com/lists/michael-… – 5:01 PM

Michael Jordan fired the last coach apparently because of the team’s defensive deficiencies. Who worse to hire than Mike D’Antoni!! Mitch Kupchak must be under agent Warren LeGarie’s spell; as Lakers’ GM, he hired D’ANT who was abject failure & quit…4 second time—see NYK – 4:29 PM

Darvin Ham spent a lot of time with Kobe when he as an assistant here. Going back and forth with him on the court in workouts, and in the film room:

“Gave me a wealth of confidence in myself as a coach. Kobe was right at the forefront of that in my development as a coach.” – 3:39 PM

Darvin Ham talked favorably about his relationship with Kobe during two seasons as a Lakers assistant coach (2011-13).

Ham said his confidence as a coach increased because he could go “back and forth with [Kobe]…and then have him double back and tell me I was right.” – 3:35 PM

Darvin Ham on Kobe: “We spent a lot of time together on the practice floor. … If I can go back and forth with him … It just gave me a wealth of confidence.” – 3:33 PM

Caught up with #NMState star Teddy Allen after today’s #Pacers workout. He’s projected as a second-round pick in the #NBADraft:

“I used to pretend to be Kobe, Deron Williams, LeBron, out there in the driveway. … It’s a dream to see yourself become what you always wanted to be.” pic.twitter.com/BnZgCQ4HRY – 12:29 PM

ESPN story on Mike D’Antoni joining Kenny Atkinson for Charlotte’s final round of coaching interviews with owner Michael Jordan: es.pn/3MBEyNj – 12:16 PM

As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday. – 11:16 AM

Steph Curry is the most underrated Finals player ever: 47, 38, 37, 37, 34, 34, 34, 34, 33, 32, 32, 31, 30, 29-25 (9x)

Higher Finals scoring average than Kobe, Kareem, Wilt, Bird, Dirk, Duncan, Baylor

Most Threes All-Time

Most Threes Series

Most Threes Game

Most Threes Quarter – 11:45 PM

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– #NBAFinals Game 2

– Michael Jordan Poole

– Celtics role players Jekyl & Hyde

– Celtics turnovers deep dive

– Jayson Tatum’s historic night

– Draymond Dilemma

– 5 Big Questions

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=Dyz4fi… – 10:41 PM

Who’s got the best sneakers of #NBAFinals Game 2?

• @Jayson Tatum in the “No Guac” AJ 36

• @Stephen Curry in the @EatLearnPlay Curry 4 Flowtro

• @Draymond Green in the “Money Green” BB Jet

• @Jaylen Brown in the Kobe 6 pic.twitter.com/5XUV20jYzu – 9:15 PM

It’s kind of funny to see Kobe fans upset over Jayson Tatum’s methods to honor his idol when Jordan fans did the same thing with Kobe when he made his first Finals runs. Whether you find it contrived or corny, respect the kid for finding his muse. Let’s see where it takes him. – 7:44 PM

Three years after Kevin Durant left them in free agency, the Warriors are back in the Finals and the Nets couldn’t win a playoff game. It’s a narrow view of a complicated legacy question but, as Charles Barkley reiterated Wednesday, it can stand as an argument against Durant’s placement on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore. “You know it has an effect on his legacy,” said Barkley, who was promoting his upcoming appearance at the American City Golf Championship at Tahoe. “If you go back and look, and I talked about it on the [TNT] show, LeBron has said it before — he said, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.’ And Kobe’s said it before, Rest in Peace, ‘I’ve got to win a championship without Shaq.’ “So Kevin and Kyrie [Irving], before we elevate them among the old guys, they’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be The Guy.” -via New York Daily News / June 8, 2022

On Wednesday, Barkley acknowledged his standards are high. “We grade harshly. And rightfully so. They get to give me s–t because I didn’t win a championship. Rightfully so. We know how this works,” Barkley said. “This ain’t got nothing to do with the media. This ain’t got nothing to do with the fans. This has to do with your peers. This 100 percent has to do with your peers. And we’re going to judge you on that. And people are going to get mad. They can tweet at me and whatever they want to. But that’s just the standard. “When you jump on somebody else’s boat and win, we don’t count that. You got to be the driver of the boat or the bus. Simple.” -via New York Daily News / June 8, 2022

Jay King: Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter are all good to go, per Steve Kerr. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 8, 2022